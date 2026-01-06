brand-logo
Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Latest Injury Report (Jan 6)

ByAnuj Talwalkar

Jan 6, 2026 | 8:31 AM EST

Imago

Imago

Under healthy circumstances, the Cavaliers’ face-off against the Indiana Pacers would be a playoff rematch. Sadly, it’s been reduced to a battle for a team fighting for momentum against the worst team in the NBA. The Pacers are without Tyrese Haliburton and several others. In terms of the expectations, the Cavs are outright favourites. But their season has largely followed to the tune of Donovan Mitchell.

The electric guard is among the leading scorers in the NBA and has racked up some huge performances for the Cavaliers this season. However, the former Jazz All-Star does appear on the injury list for tonight’s game. Is it another concern regarding a star for Kenny Atkinson? Let’s find out.

Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers?

Spida Mitchell has been one of the most consistent players this season. With Darius Garland and other stars rotating in and out, his usage has significantly ramped up this year. Hence, amidst a positive slate of results, the Cavaliers have decided to rest Mitchell for the upcoming game against the Indiana Pacers. There are no concerns for an injury or overload. Mitchell has only missed three games this season. The Cavs are 1-2 without him in the lineup.

The six-time NBA All-Star had scored 30 or more in each of his last three games. But as one of the most engaging players in the league, according to Cleaning The Glass, the Cavaliers have decided to give Mitchell some well-earned rest.

Imago

Cavaliers vs Pacers injury report

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

The Cavaliers do have some other injury concerns, which might see other players miss the game aside from Donovan Mitchell.

Jarrett Allen – Questionable (Illness)

Dean Wade – Questionable (Left knee contusion)

Max Strus – Out (left foot surgery)

Larry Nance Jr. – Out (right calf strain)

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers have been dealing with injuries all throughout the season. They lead the NBA in most value lost due to ailments. That theme is still alive as the season approaches the halfway mark.

Bennedict Mathurin – Out (Right thumb sprain)

Isaiah Jackson – Out (Concussion)

Obi Toppin – Out (right foot stress fracture)

Tyrese Haliburton – Out for the season (ACL)

Predicted starting lineup for Cavaliers vs Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Indiana Pacers 
Darius GarlandAndrew Nembhard
Sam MerrillAaron Nesmith
De’Andre HunterJohnny Furphy
Jaylon TysonPascal Siakam
Evan MobleyMicah Potter

