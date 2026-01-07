Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Latest Injury Report (Jan 7)

LeBron James, the 41-year-old, ran off for a sensational fourth-quarter performance to help the Lakers prevent an upset against the New Orleans Pelicans. Their road trip continues in San Antonio, where the Lakers will take on the Spurs in a highly anticipated Western Conference clash.

This is one of the games that will either help the Purple and Gold take a huge stride forward or face another calamity. By no surprise, JJ Redick’s side needs all the firepower it can get. Previously, James was limited from playing back-to-back games due to sciatica. Has he made enough progress at this point in the season to face the Spurs at the back end of consecutive games?

Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Spurs?

The Akron Hammer has enjoyed a fascinating streak of games. Over his last three contests, LeBron James has scored 30 or more twice. As the season progresses, the two-time MVP is settling into his usual self. That means he’s got some leeway to play in back-to-back games. So far, LeBron James is listed as available for when the Lakers take on the Spurs tonight.

However, his status for back-to-back games in the future remains undecided.

Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.

“Every back-to-back for the rest of the season is TBD [to be determined]. I am 41, I got the most minutes in NBA history, bank it right now. What are we talking about?” said James after his 30-point performance against the Pelicans.

Lakers vs Spurs injury report (Jan 7)

Lakers injury report

JJ Redick and the Lakers will continue to be shorthanded when traveling to San Antonio. Not having any additional injuries might just be a relief for the Lakers’ head coach.

Rui Hachimura – Out (Calf)

Gabe Vincent – Questionable (Back)

Austin Reaves – Out (Gastrocnemius strain)

Adou Thiero – Out (MCL sprain)

Spurs injury report

The Spurs did face a slight hindrance with Victor Wembanyama missing a few games. However, their phenom cornerstone made his return to the lineup last night. Most of their top players are fit to participate with the team, carrying just one injury.

Devin Vassell – Out (Left abductor strain)

Predicted starting lineups for Lakers vs Spurs

Momentum clearly favors the Los Angeles Lakers heading into San Antonio. Riding a three-game winning streak and buoyed by LeBron James’ late-game brilliance, the Lakers enter with confidence and control. The San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, are searching for answers after two straight losses and will be playing with urgency. That contrast sets the tone, with the Lakers holding the edge unless desperation flips the script.