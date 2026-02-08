Lakers’ Cam Thomas Deal in Jeopardy After Rob Pelinka Signs 6’4 Guard

The NBA trade deadline has passed, but for the Los Angeles Lakers, the work was never really supposed to stop there. Rob Pelinka and the front office had needs to address on the buyout market with one free roster spot, and with former Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas recently waived, the move looked like a clear match. Unfortunately, it seems like plans have changed.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, LA is signing South Bay Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin to a two-way deal, with a team option for the 2026-27 season. It’s not a flashy move, but the team is making a clear bet on their internal development, and they must’ve seen something they liked from his previous performances.

Bufkin was signed to a 10-day contract by the Lakers earlier this season, during which he ended up playing four games. Over that period, he averaged poor stats on extremely limited minutes, but given his status as a former first round pick, the Lakers seem to be betting on him improving or stepping up when other rotation pieces get sidelined, instead of a scoring-focused guard like Thomas.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick previously complimented South Bay’s head coach, Zach Guthrie, for challenging Bufkin on the defensive end, which helped him develop, something that Thomas has notably struggled with throughout his career.

“The G League game is different, so there’s certain things that Zach does that are a little bit different than we do,” Redick told reporters. “He’s really challenged him on that end. He’s shown he can be engaged and guard.”

Bufkin seems to know this, and this seems to have earned him his latest tenure with the team. Back during his first signing, Bufkin made it clear that he had to “stand out somehow,” and it looks like he was successful.

Cam Thomas’ Buyout Appeal, and Why the Lakers Passed on the Gamble

Cam Thomas had emerged as one of the most intriguing buyout market options available after the trade deadline. Resigned by Brooklyn on the qualifying offer this offseason, Thomas was surprisingly cut by the team at the deadline. It was believed that the relationship between him and the front office had deteriorated during the offseason, and now, he’s left searching for a new home.

Imago Mar 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) looks on during a break against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Even though he’s having an unexpectedly down season, Thomas’ ability to generate shots in bundles is something the Lakers second unit has lacked consistently all season. Thomas’ appeal is clear: microwave scoring, minimal cost, and a chance to stabilize minutes with just LeBron James without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on the floor.

However, Bufkin’s signing indicates that Pelinka and the front office are prioritizing stability over trying to incorporate Thomas into the system halfway through the season. That’s without all the chemistry disruptions a reorganization of roles within Redick’s rotation which might result from Thomas’ signing.

By filling the final spot, Pelinka has chosen the path he wishes for the Lakers, and if another team swoops for Thomas, the Lakers can only watch from the sidelines. Unless more dominoes fall, this move is the end of Cam Thomas-to-LA.