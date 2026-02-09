New Lakers Star Makes Emotional Kobe Bryant Confession After $3.4M Deal

Over two decades, Kobe Bryant etched countless memories into Los Angeles Lakers lore, inspiring generations of fans and players alike. Current stars like Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic have openly shared their Mamba admiration, and now the team’s newest 22-year-old addition, Kobe Bufkin—yes, named after the legend himself—is joining the chorus.

Speaking to the press for the first time since inking a two-year deal, Bufkin didn’t hold back: “Kobe was my favorite player, obviously. Just seeing his name on the wall and the pictures of him is cool. It’s cool to have the purple and gold on.”

Bufkin earned the Lakers’ final roster spot, complete with a team option for 2026-27. According to HoopsHype, his contract is worth a reported $3.4 million. He first joined on a 10-day deal, appearing in four games and averaging 11.3 minutes per outing.

For Bufkin, joining the Lakers represents a golden opportunity to carve out his own legacy. Shortly after his signing, he shared a childhood photo of himself wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey. The 22-year-old guard was chosen 15th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

With the Hawks, he spent two seasons before signing a 10-day contract with the Lakers. Now joining the Lakers, Kobe Bufkin will sport jersey No. 18 in the Purple and Gold.

Before starting for the main team, Kobe Bufkin played 14 regular-season games for the South Bay Lakers this season. In those games, he averaged 27.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. The Lakers have been looking for young 3-and-D players for a while now, and Bufkin fits that billing.

The Lakers missed out on another player who idolized Kobe Bryant

Before signing Kobe Bufkin as the 15th man on the roster, the Lakers had one spot left. With the trade deadline already passed, the front office turned to free agents, and former Nets star Cam Thomas emerged as a prime target. But those plans shifted when the Lakers inked Bufkin, leaving Thomas to sign with the Bucks instead.

It’s a poetic twist for the 24-year-old guard, who has long idolized Kobe Bryant, especially his relentless mentality. “Kobe Bryant. Just reading his mentality and idolizing him, that’s a part of it, too,” Thomas once said. “That’s really how I shaped my mentality: Kobe and my hometown. At the same time, that’s just in me.”

That admiration runs deep, from his days at Oak Hill Academy, through LSU, and into his Nets tenure, Thomas has worn No. 24 on every court in honor of his childhood hero. Even when benched early in Brooklyn, he leaned on Bryant’s legacy to rise as one of the team’s top scorers.