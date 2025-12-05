10 Wild Facts From the Last Time LeBron James Didn’t Score 10 Points

The day finally arrived. Just one game before facing the Toronto Raptors, LeBron James has exactly 10 to keep his illustrious streak alive. That long-standing mark of consistency fell today, as the Akron Hammer assisted the game winner to Rui Hachimura while stranded on eight points. James didn’t make much of it. The win mattered. However, without realising it, the world has literally changed since the last time the four-time MVP failed to record 10 points.

When was the last time LeBron James scored under 10 points?

1297 games is how long James went without ending a game in single digits. The last time it happened was on January 5, 2007. It was a tough offensive game for James, who was 22 on the Cavaliers, facing the Milwaukee Bucks. He shot just 3-13 from the field, finishing with 8 points. But similar to his performance against the Raptors, James contributed with 9 assists in the Cavs’ 95-86 win.

Now for the juicy part. How the world has changed in those 18 years.

10 wild facts from the last time LeBron James scored under 10 points

1. The iPhone didn’t exist

In 2025, there’s probably no bigger technology company than Apple. Phones themselves look completely different, far more advanced, with a touch screen. But Steve Jobs hadn’t introduced that revelation when James finished a game with single digits in points. The iPhone 1, which became the foundation behind Apple’s vast empire, came into existence just a few days after its performance against the Bucks.

It’s bewildering to even understand what the world was like back then.

2. Instagram and TikTok weren’t invented

In 2007, the concept of social media was still relatively new. Facebook wasn’t even the biggest platform. Most people used MySpace. The astronomic rise of social media couldn’t be comprehended then. Imagine there was no Instagram or Twitter to relive moments and build a brand.

Instagram came four years after James’ 8-point night against the Bucks. Nobody even knew what the Akron Hammer would achieve from that point on. But with online platforms like Instagram and TikTok now, people can get an exact timeline of any moment in history.

3. Netflix was still relying on DVD orders

Today, the concept of streaming has enveloped the internet. People can watch their favourite shows with just one click, no hassle at all. Netflix is arguably the biggest. But in 2007, the streaming giants were still meeting people’s needs through DVD service. They would send out red envelopes, taking away the hassle of having to drive to a store. That service ended just two years ago, with Netflix allowing the last customers to keep those DVDs.

Netflix has multiple docuseries that feature LeBron James now. That’s how much the world has progressed in the time James became the model of consistency. And the developments happened in every possible area.

4. The CERN Large Hadron Collider was launched

Science has come a long way since 2007. Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are able to jump just months after an Achilles tear. That would have been absurd nearly two decades ago. But aside from medical science, even Physics took a leap during James’ infamous streak that lasted for over 6000 days. Notably, the CERN Large Hadron Collider was introduced, allowing scientists to study and discover new particles.

Scientific breakthroughs were made during the time LeBron James kept scoring 10 points. But so much more happened.

5. The Doomsday Clock moved by 2 minutes

The Doomsday Clock is just what it suggests. It’s a metaphor that explains “how close humanity is to self-destruction”, according to the University of Chicago News. Set by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the Doomsday Clock’s minute hand moved two minutes closer to midnight on January 17, 2007, after North Korea’s testing of nuclear weapons.

The metric shows how the growth of nuclear warfare and climate change is threatening civilisation. But it didn’t threaten James’ iconic streak.

6. The Martinique earthquake

In November 2007, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit underneath the Martinique Passage. The tremors were felt over a large area, including several South American countries and Caribbean islands. Power outages were reported across vast portions as the plates underneath shifted. The world went through life-threatening scenarios during the time LeBron James grew steadier in his 10-point streak.

But the best way to really grasp how outrageously long his streak was is through people.

7. Barack Obama had yet to become a President

Former POTUS Barack Obama made history in 2009, becoming the first African American to hold the position. The member of the Democratic Party served two consecutive terms and is regarded as one of the finest Presidents for the country. Under him, the USA made major strides before his term ended in 2017. Since then, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have taken the Oval Office.

It took eight years after Obama’s tenure and a historic Year 23 for LeBron James’ resistance to finally crack.

8. Kobe Bryant was battling with LeBron James

Not a day goes by that Kobe Bryant isn’t remembered by basketball aficionados. His illuminating legacy is just that bright. And it was at its peak and still growing when LeBron James failed to register at least 10 points. Bryant and James were arguably the top two headhunters in the league. The two legends came against each other 17 times from the day James scored eight against the Bucks. Kobe Bryant won his fourth and fifth championships during that time period.

It almost seems like yesterday that Kobe Bryant said goodbye to the NBA for the final time. The Black Mamba became a coach for his daughter and saw James drop at least 10 points once he joined the Lakers organisation. It’s bittersweet to look back at those times, but that’s how long it’s been!

9. Tom Brady was still dominating the NFL

Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks, is probably the NFL equivalent of LeBron James. He won his seventh Super Bowl at 43 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Brady’s legend was only half written by 2007. He and Bill Belichick were in the midst of the iconic New England Patriots dynasty. The charismatic quarterback won four more Super Bowls and retired before James scored under 10 points. Just as the Lakers forward, Tom Brady, became the barometer for NFL QBs who felt they couldn’t have long careers. Each of them is a pioneer for redefining an athlete’s life in professional sports.

But the most shocking fact is how much the NBA has grown while LeBron James kept his streak strong.

10. Bronny James was barely three years old

The last time Bronny James saw his father score under 10 points, he probably didn’t know how to tie his shoes. Bryce and Zhuri James weren’t even born. A 22-year-old LeBron James would never have thought about possibly playing with his eldest son one day. But that’s exactly what has happened over these 18 years. Bronny James, now 21, is a part of the Lakers and can call his father a teammate.

Literally, generations have passed and grown in the time since James set the standard for excellence. Only six NBA players were active to see his box score read under 10 points. Some of the upcoming stars weren’t even born. And given, 10-points doesn’t seem to be a lot for a player as accomplished as LeBron James. He came into the league known as the King. But it’s the amount of time that makes it ludicrous.

The next best streak belongs to Michael Jordan, and the six-time champion stopped at 866 games. Currently, it’s Kevin Durant who holds the longest active streak. The four-time scoring champion hasn’t crossed the 300 mark yet. As simple as it is for players of their calibre to score 10, every great has that miserable game where the ball just won’t obey them.

It took 6905 days for that day to come for LeBron James. That’s what makes it an almost unbeatable feat. Maybe someday a player will emerge and break it. But the likelihood for the record to ever be broken gets slim, considering only 161 players in NBA history have played 1,000 career games. That’s what makes the record so hard to eclipse.

Still, do you think it will ever happen? Let us know your views in the comments below.