“You Ain’t Living Like LeBron Level”: Bronny James Gets Strong Backing After Ron Harper’s Bold Shot

Bronny James was not present at the All-Star Weekend, yet the Lakers guard got trolled. 5x NBA champion Ron Harper was celebrating his family moment and sneaked in a snarky remark. While LeBron James is yet to speak on this, the James family got support from a former Bucks champion.

“Bro act like Bronny, and they didn’t want to hoop,” Jeff Teague backed Bronny and Bryce for choosing basketball on his podcast. “I’m protecting LeBron today. He’s the last guy who kids got to do anything. Bro, no disrespect. Your (Ron Harper) kids probably had to hoop. I don’t know your money situation. I don’t know what you did in life, but I’m pretty sure you ain’t living like LeBron level. So, the last people who needed to hoop are Bronny and Bryce.”

Very clearly, Teague dismissed the narrative that Bron has forced his kids on the court. While doing so, he brought logical reasoning and countered Ron Harper’s comments, and compared the two situations.

The former Bucks star laid down the marker and suggested LeBron James net worth of $1 billion made it easier for him not to push his kids into basketball. While Ron Harper’s net worth of $12 million in comparison means that his sons didn’t have the luxury of not choosing the NBA path of earning money. This entire drama started after the Harpers were having their family moment at the All-Star weekend.

Harper and his two sons, Ron Harper Jr. (Celtics) and Dylan Harper (Spurs), are carving out their own legacy in the NBA. The trio participated together in the Shooting Stars challenge, and later, the NBA legend was asked if this was always his vision for his sons to follow in his footsteps. However, the answer caught everyone by surprise.

“I’m not LeBron James I’m not going to tell my kids what they have do. Just enjoy the game,” Harper said on Saturday at All-Star Weekend. Even his sons, sitting in front, were seemingly embarrassed at the comments made. Since then, it’s garnering attention, and Jeff Teague made sure to stand by LeBron James sons.

Bronny James cleared his motivation a long time ago

Currently in his sophomore year with the Lakers, Bronny has yet to find his definitive role under JJ Redick. So far, he has to juggle between the NBA and the G-League as the opportunities for the Purple and Gold are limited. The eldest son of LeBron James previously shared that the decision to join the NBA was solely his.

“I always want to end up where I’m happy the most. [My] mom always told me to take me where my heart wants me to be, and I’ve just found happiness in what I’m doing right now. I feel like that’s where I want myself to be at,” he told reporters before the draft. Being a second-round selection and not finding regular minutes is far different than how LeBron got going in his career.

So already there is a lot of scrutiny for James kid as they carve their own legacy. But despite the critics, Bronny James is enjoying the challenge that he is thrown. Be it going down to the G-League or guarding Victor Wembanyama, the Lakers guard is ready for his next assignment.