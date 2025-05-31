Dallas Mavericks Star Makes Bold Connor McDavid Claim During Stanley Cup Playoffs Attendance

Playoff season hits different—no matter the sport. And when athletes from one league show up to back their city’s team in another, it’s the kind of crossover moment that just elevates the whole vibe. That’s exactly what went down at a pivotal Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Western Conference Finals, where the Dallas Stars were locked in against the Edmonton Oilers. In the building, soaking up the energy and sparking some courtside-to-rinkside buzz? Dallas Mavericks’ Brandon Williams and Max Christie, showing love and repping the city.

But they weren’t just there as casual fans—they were mic’d up, giving everyone an unfiltered, rinkside experience. And Max Christie? He let loose a take on Oilers superstar Connor McDavid that’s guaranteed to stir up some cross-sport debate. What makes it even cooler is the context—Christie and Brandon Williams are part of the young, promising core the Mavericks are building around. So seeing them take a breather from their own grind to show up for the Dallas Stars? That’s more than just a cameo. That’s city pride in motion.

But this wasn’t just any hockey game. This was Game 5, a pivotal showdown with a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals potentially on the line. The atmosphere was electric. And right in the middle of it all was Connor McDavid, the Oilers’ captain, doing Connor McDavid things. The dude is just a cheat code on ice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In this very game, McDavid etched his name into NHL history yet again, becoming the second-fastest player ever to reach 100 career playoff assists, hitting that milestone in just 90 games. The only guy to do it faster? Some dude named Wayne Gretzky. Yeah, that Wayne Gretzky. So, McDavid was already putting on a show before the Mavs players even started gushing.

As Williams and Christie were taking in the action, mic’d up for all to hear, the conversation inevitably turned to McDavid’s brilliance. Max Christie, clearly in awe, didn’t hold back. “Connor McDavid is cold, man,” he started. Brandon Williams, maybe not as deep into the hockey GOAT debates, asked, “Is he like, one of their best players?”And that’s when Christie dropped the bomb. “You can argue he is the goat of hockey,” he declared. “Like Wayne Gretzky, and yeah? Like top 5 all time. I swear to god.” Whoa.

Then, as if on cue to prove Christie’s point, McDavid did something spectacular on the ice and scored. The reaction from the Mavs duo was pure, unadulterated fan excitement. Both of them jumped up. “He’s so cold, bro!” Christie exclaimed. Williams, equally impressed by the sheer speed and skill, added, “How is he so fast? Like he was gone, bro.” Even though they were there supporting the Dallas Stars, McDavid’s brilliance was undeniable.

Christie, watching his city’s team get scored on by this hockey god, admitted, “That hurt my soul a little bit,” with Williams agreeing, “That hurt, I ain’t gonna lie.” It’s that kind of jaw-dropping talent from McDavid that can make even rival fans (or athletes from other sports) just shake their heads in disbelief.

Max Christie and Brandon Williams might have been enjoying a brief escape watching the Dallas Stars, but back in their own basketball world, things for the Dallas Mavericks are anything but chill.

Mavs’ Offseason: More drama than a triple overtime game!

First off, the basketball gods threw them a massive, unexpected bone: the Mavericks somehow won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery! After a season that saw them trade away their superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers (a move that still has a big chunk of the fanbase fuming and confused), they luck into the No. 1 overall pick. And who’s sitting there, pretty much consensus top prospect? Cooper Flagg. So, Dallas is about to add one of the most hyped young talents in years to a roster that’s in complete flux. Talk about a shakeup!

But here’s where the drama really kicks into high gear, and it involves that franchise-altering Luka trade. Mavericks CEO Rick Welts recently dropped an absolute bombshell at a Wall Street Journal event, revealing he was shockingly out of the loop on the deal that sent their superstar packing. Welts said team owner Patrick Dumont called him while he was in bed on February 1st, 2025, to break the news.

Welts was so stunned, his reaction was, “I’m like, ‘Who is this? Who is this really?’ So yeah, I found out about an hour before you did.” An hour! The CEO finding out about a trade of that magnitude just an hour before the public? That definitely doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence as they head into a crucial draft with the top pick.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And if that wasn’t enough to make Mavs fans sweat, there’s also the news that the team is seriously planning their exit from the American Airlines Center. Moving arenas is a massive undertaking, a huge distraction, and it just adds another layer of uncertainty to what the future of this franchise even looks like, or where it’ll be.

So where do guys like Brandon Williams and Max Christie fit into all this? They’re young, talented pieces who were supposed to complement Luka Doncic in a supporting role. But now? They’re on a team that’s stuck in a strange in-between—neither full-on contenders nor openly rebuilding. With Cooper Flagg potentially on the way, and veterans like Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis still on the roster, the Mavs are a riddle wrapped in a roster crunch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Around the league, executives are calling it one of the more unpredictable situations heading into the offseason. One thing’s for sure: Dallas is about to get very interesting, very fast.