If any proof were needed of how productive LeBron James remains at 41, he just had Royce White say, “politics aside.” The former NBA player has been in the headlines for his Minnesota Senate campaigns and WNBA draft push. But King James’ historic 24th NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers has White predicting that the 4x champion could stretch his playing career to a milestone no player in league history has ever reached.

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White set aside his campaign to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft, claiming to identify as a woman to make a post that differed from his usual takes on X. He argued that James possesses the physical tools and basketball IQ to remain an effective NBA contributor for another decade.

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“I’m watching some of these 76ers highlights and it dawns on me that LeBron James could feasibly be the 1st NBA player to play until he’s 50,” White wrote on X. “Politics aside, if LeBron wants to and was willing to go through the ‘vet’ paces like limited role, minutes, etc. Plus if this is his 3pt era… At 50 I still think he’s bigger, smarter and plays more productive minutes than most guys in a similar role across NBA history. He probably won’t but I actually think he could. Which is absolutely insane.”

In a follow-up, he acknowledged he’s not known for these basketball hot takes, writing, “I know it’s late and that’s pretty random, but I’m a basketball enthusiast.”

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White knows best that James far exceeds the standard shelf life of an NBA player. Selected 16th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, White has been on the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings rosters but only played three regular-season games in the NBA during the Kings’ 2013–14 campaign. He’d go on to play overseas and was last reported on a basketball roster in 2019.

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He shared the eye-opening projection after watching recent highlights of James in a Sixers uniform. While acknowledging that James is unlikely to pursue another nine years on the court, White maintained that the forward could feasibly transition into the standard reduced veteran role and still outperform typical end-of-bench players.

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It’s not even a new opinion from Royce. In a recent chat with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, LeBron’s longevity made even the 35-year-old feel he could make an NBA comeback.

“I probably would have a better shot of playing in the NBA today at 35 in some role because I’m versatile and physically gifted… There are guys older than me, like PJ Tucker, playing,” White said. “Well, LeBron James is the anomaly. But I could reasonably still play in the league.”

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Well, he’s actually making a shot at playing in the other basketball league. White’s remarks arrive amid his ongoing public disputes with the WNBA and its leadership over eligibility criteria.

On X, White wrote that he was declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft and identified as a “sometimes identifying transgender woman,” adding that his wig was in the mail.

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In an interview with Fox News Digital, he said, “I’m transgender. I’m a woman,” then qualified it as identifying as a woman sometimes, for the purpose of professional basketball. Daily Wire’s account of the same interview says he now identifies as a woman “for purposes of basketball” and would sue if no team signed him.

The declaration sent to the WNBA by his attorney, Matt Gaetz, stated that White identified as a transgender woman and claimed eligibility under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement.

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Earlier this season, the WNBA and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert confirmed that neither White nor former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom is eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft, as league rules restrict eligibility to women.

White, who previously attended an Indiana Fever game wearing a blonde wig under the moniker “Queen Roysha,” responded to that letter with a legal threat.

“We plan to explore every legal avenue possible to hold the WNBA and NBA community to their stated standards and values,” White stated during a media appearance and also added, “I’d like Adam Silver and the NBA to weigh in.”

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Despite those off-court headlines, his latest post focused strictly on James’ durability and adaptability in Philadelphia.

James, who turns 42 on December 30, 2026, signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the 76ers during the offseason to join a roster headlined by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and offseason trade acquisition Jaylen Brown.

Rather than fading into a ceremonial bench spot, James has remained a steady contributor for an Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia squad. Most of his retired peers remain awed that he’s still averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field.

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Before sitting out Saturday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets for lower back and sciatica management, James delivered back-to-back standout performances in NBA Cup group-stage victories.

On November 25, he posted a 25-point, 10-rebound, 12-assist triple-double on 9-of-15 shooting and 4-of-6 from three-point range in a 111–104 win over the Miami Heat. His showmanship also had Miami fans feeling nostalgic and switching up the “LeBron-LeBron-LeBron” remix. He outdid his own record for the oldest player to record a triple-double.

Two nights later, on November 27, he recorded 21 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 27 minutes as Philadelphia defeated the Indiana Pacers 111–87 to clinch East Group B.

Without James, Embiid (right plantar fascia injury management), and Brown (left hamstring injury management) in the lineup on Saturday at the Toyota Center, the shorthanded 76ers fell 131–93 to Houston, dropping to 16–5 on the season. Maxey paced Philadelphia with 17 points while VJ Edgecombe and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 apiece.

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In NBA history, no player has ever appeared in a game at age 50. Nat Hickey holds the all-time mark at 45 years and 363 days during the 1947–48 season.

Whether James opts to play beyond his current contract, which runs through the 2027–28 season, remains to be seen. However, his efficiency in Philadelphia continues to fuel debate over where the ceiling on NBA longevity actually sits.