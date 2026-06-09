Donald Trump Breaks Silence After MSG Crowd Booed Him During NBA Finals

The biggest talking point of Game 3 of the NBA Finals made his opinon known. In the leadup to the New York Knicks’ return to the championship series after 27 years, speculation was at fever pitch about President Donald Trump’s potential attendance. Well, he did attend New York’s first NBA Finals of the century. The security measures in preparation for his arrival was a major adjustment for fans. The reception he got in the arena sounded the exact opposite of how it looked. The POTUS however, has dismissed reports of a hostile reception at Madison Square Garden.

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While the Garden’s organizers did their due diligence welcoming Trump, a guest of team owner James Dolan, to his exclusive glass-walled suite with Secret Service, the crowd’s reaction was not welcoming. Regardless of the atmosphere, Trump characterized the crowd’s reaction as overwhelmingly positive.

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After the native New Yorker watched the Knicks lose 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs, Trump spoke to reporters outside his plane back to the capital (presumably). “I thought great… amazing… even when they had the camera on me,” Trump stated when directly questioned about the arena’s reaction.

While there was some applause, it was overwhelmed by the boos. Yet the president said, “I thought it was very good… certainly amazing… I think mostly cheers… It was loud and very enthusiastic.”

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Trump also confirmed that he did not meet with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was also in attendance after purchasing a standing-room-only ticket for $1,000 (that’s a steal).

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Tonight’s game became the most expensive event in the history of sports. The cheapest get-in price was nearly $7k. But the president’s arrival changed the situation. Even the watch parties outside MSG had to be restricted for safety reasons.

Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game. However, his appearance added immense political theater to an already tense evening, which concluded with the Knicks defeat.

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President Donald Trump’s presence at NBA Finals leads to tense atmosphere

The controversial moment unfolded before tip-off during the national anthem. When Donald Trump was shown on the arena’s massive jumbotron, holding a salute with a smile, a deafening cascade of loud boos and jeers echoed throughout the arena. The video board pivoted to the Knicks lineup after roughly eight seconds, instantly converting the boos into loud cheers.

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Despite the audible discontent the President maintained a starkly different interpretation of the event. Yet fan-taken videos of the moment showed that Trump’s previous smile fell off his face as soon as he was not on the jumbotron.

The President watched the New York’s first home Finals appearance since 1999 from the luxury owner’s box alongside Dolan, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and his granddaughter, Kai. Due to his presence, Secret Service personnel completely took charge of the neighboring suites on both sides of the owner’s box.

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The extensive security measures extended far beyond the luxury tiers. While the security restrictions were expected to be tight for the NBA Finals, it was far heavier due to the presidential visit.

Hours before the opening tip, the NYPD and federal authorities implemented a strict “frozen zone” stretching from West 30th to West 35th Streets between Sixth and Eighth Avenues. A 10-foot perimeter fence encircled Madison Square Garden, and a strict no-bag policy forced ticket holders to arrive multiple hours early to clear metal detectors. These restrictive bottlenecks prompted complaints from longtime fans who wanted to enjoy the moment without the added restrictions.

Watch parties that were forced away from the arena turned into traffic-halting groups at intersections and parks. Social media updates at the start of the game showed even the crowds across NYC booing the president.

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While satellite watch parties in Central Park and Bryant Park went ahead as scheduled, ticketless fans in Midtown were forced to crowd the sidewalks or pack into local bars to catch glimpses of the broadcast through windows.

Despite the logistical headaches and the mixed reception inside the building, MSG still drew an elite crowd of Knicks fans including Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, and Derek Jeter. Ultimately, the gravity of the Knicks’ championship pursuit outlasted any famous guest in the building. Fans are now looking for the Knicks to bounce back in Game 4 also in the Garden on Wednesday.