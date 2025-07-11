Giannis and Nikola Jokic Named in Warriors Plans After Stephen Curry’s Retirement, Per Insider

Sometimes, the cake burns before you even preheat the oven. That’s what the Golden State Warriors are dealing with right now. Their golden core is still glowing, but time isn’t their friend. It’s licking the edges. In this league, dynasties vanish faster than crumbling, and the Dubs can feel it in their bones. Now, Stephen Curry or Draymond Green, or even Steve Kerr won’t be leading the show till the end of time. You know what this means? A bold blueprint for the future.

What happens when the lights dim on the big names? That’s the million-dollar question. But maybe—just maybe—Golden State isn’t scrambling for answers. Maybe they’ve already scribbled the next chapter in pencil, just waiting to ink it in when the curtain finally falls.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Golden State Warriors’ post-Curry vision ahead

The Warriors’ draft board looks like a chess game with flaming pawns. Depending on how they settle with Miami, their 2026 and 2027 first-rounders may slip away. Second-round picks? Scattered across Charlotte, Washington, Brooklyn, and maybe Minnesota. Still, they hold onto prized firsts in 2028, 2029, and 2031. And that elusive 2030 pick? It plays hard to get, protected, picky, and full of suspense.

AD

Insider Matt Kolsky pulled no punches on the Locked On Warriors podcast, calling out the franchise’s shaky track record with recent draft picks. One flopped, two are still under review, and frankly, the handling has raised more eyebrows than banners. So, while the Golden State Warriors technically hold valuable picks over the next two years, their real worth feels murky. Other teams might hesitate because they expect these selections to land in the NBA’s painfully average middle lane.

“So the picks that have value are the ones you want to keep, which are 2029, maybe 2028, but really 2029, 2031. It’d be nice to get that 2030 pick back potentially. Then the question becomes: how do you want to use them?” Kolsky asked. The real gems, according to Kolsky, lie in 2029 and 2031. Maybe 2028 joins the party, if luck plays along. That elusive 2030 pick? A reunion would be sweet. But here’s the kicker—how the Warriors choose to use them changes everything.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

“Do you want to be the kind of franchise that bottoms out for a year or two and uses your own picks to start fresh? Or do you now believe, given the change in what the Warriors are over the last 20 years, that we’re the sort of franchise that moves right to the next big name?” Simply put, the Dubs stand on some kind of glittering crossroads. Should they crash for a reset and rebuild through their own picks? Or, fueled by two decades of star-chasing swagger, skip the slump and leap straight into the arms of the next headline-grabbing superstar? Maybe a Giannis Antetokounmpo or a Nikola Jokic?

“Whether that’s a trade that lands you someone like Jokic or Giannis, or by then maybe—probably not—Wembanyama, I just imagine he’ll be a career Spur. But whoever. Cooper Flagg is ready to leave Dallas by then, whatever it happens to be. Or bottom out, right?” Kolsky also asked. “So I don’t know. I kind of think the Warriors fancy themselves the reload, not rebuild, franchise.”

Denver locked in Nikola Jokic on a five-year, $270 million supermax contract through 2027, including a player option. Giannis Antetokounmpo rides a $186 million wave in Milwaukee, also through 2027, or is it so? Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama plays under a four-year, $55.2 million rookie deal with team options ahead. Cooper Flagg enters Dallas with flair, signing a $62.7 million rookie contract, $28.3 million guaranteed, and a flashy $13.8 million paycheck kicking off his debut year.

Meanwhile, behind the splashy headlines and aging stardom, the Golden State Warriors are quietly hoarding draft picks like gold bars in a crumbling vault. The future calls, but so does the urge to win now. Balancing both? That is where things get tricky. So, before we crown the next era or bury the current one, let’s talk about threading the needle.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gamble: picks, and the swing between now vs. next

Now, insider Charlie Walter painted the Warriors’ dilemma with sharp strokes. He claimed that they’re hoarding draft picks like gold coins, hoping to flip Jonathan Kuminga for youth and a fresh first-rounder. “But it’s going to be: how do they try to compete now while maintaining all these things? Draft picks are beautiful,” he noted. Here’s the twist—they also want to win now. A tightrope walk. After all, their recent lottery luck brought names they’re either shopping for or have already lost. So the question echoes louder: can they build the future without letting the present slip through their fingers?

Another future star could be Rajon Rondo Jr.. Yes, the Boston Celtics’ legend’s 13-year-old 7th grader, who recently send shockwaves emulating his dad in a tournament.So, are the Dubs actually eyeing this as their future, or does it still feel too far-fetched? Given how little time Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have on the clock, this might be the only beacon of hope. Unless, of course, Giannis, Jokic, (possibly) Wemby, or Flagg don’t shake hands with the front office.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after his dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The throne never waits, and neither does time. The Warriors stand at the edge, juggling draft picks, fading stars, and fantasies of Giannis, Jokic, or maybe Flagg. They could crash, reload, or pull off one last sleight of hand. The future taps louder by the day, but the spotlight still burns. So the real question is—will Golden State script the next dynasty or just fade into a glittery memory?