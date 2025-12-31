Lakers Insider Comes to Luka Doncic’s Rescue With Explanation Against Surging Narrative

Luka Doncic has never stopped being the topic of every basketball conversation. The light on him has always been bright, yet the side noises sometimes seem to overpower. Now, you see, the NBA community came together when the Dallas Mavericks traded him to the LA Lakers in February 2025. They argued with the franchise’s fitness and conditioning allegations. However, a part of the same NBA community also believes that Doncic is trouble for LA.

Former Atlanta Hawks star Eddie Johnson sharply commented, “Offense is not fluid because Luka wants the ball.” Simply put, he implied that the 26-year-old Slovenian is selfish on the floor. Now, The Athletic’s Dan Woike sat down with SiriusXM NBA Radio to clear the air around Doncic.

“Luka is an interesting player because he has the ball a ton, but I wouldn’t consider him to be a selfish basketball player,” Woike said. “What he’s trying to create in a lot of these situations is that he wants to pass. He wants to draw multiple defenders, and he wants to zip the ball around the court.” But why does Luka Doncic want this?

The math is simple to understand. Doncic controls games by dominating the first 10 minutes with aggressive scoring. That early burst forces defenses to double him or try exotic coverages. Once that happens, Luka adapts instantly, using his playmaking and vision to dissect defenses and punish every adjustment they make. “That’s how Luka wants to play,” Dan Woike concluded.

Averaging 33.7 ppg, 8.3 rebs, 8.6 asts, and 46.2 FG%, Luka Doncic is dominating the court for the Los Angeles Lakers. Earlier this year, when he lost over 30 pounds and turned the “Fat Luka” narrative, fans chanted, “MVP Luka” on social media. To be fair, the 26-year-old is once again in the top 3 in the MVP conversation this season.

However, voices like Eddie Johnson’s could add a new layer to Doncic’s time in the league. So, what did the former NBA hooper say about Los Angeles’ favorite guard?

Is Luka Doncic a real trouble for the LA Lakers?

Through 30 contests, the Los Angeles Lakers sit 20-10, fourth out West, despite LeBron James missing 16 games, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves losing seven apiece, and Deandre Ayton sidelined for four. Still, Purple and Gold reality bites and prestige invites pressure. Meanwhile, every possession faces judgment. And excellence? Well, that remains the baseline, always.

That heat now targets LeBron as an alleged obstacle, supposedly uneasy as a third option. Eddie Johnson flipped the lens instead. “Luka does not get back (arguing with officials), it’s Bron’s fault. Reaves can’t guard guards; it’s Bron’s fault. Offense not fluid because Luka needs the ball; it’s Bron’s fault. Laker fans show up late; it’s Bron’s fault. About to blow up in L.A. if this continues,” he posted.

Imago Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

At 41, Bron remains efficient, posting 20.6 points, 6.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds on 51 percent shooting. Still, blame circles James as a third option, though Luka and Reaves escape the heat. Meanwhile, metrics show a LeBron lineup lagging defensively with a rating of 119.9, the fourth-worst mark on the team, and a net rating of -4.3. Doncic and Reaves aren’t doing any better in that sector; however, wins are coming to LA, and maybe for now, that’s their sole focus.

This saga refuses to sit still. Luka Doncic remains lightning and magnet combined, adored and doubted in equal measure. Yes, the noise grows louder. Yet his intent stays clear: bend defenses, unlock teammates, and control tempo. Meanwhile, LeBron James absorbs blame, and structure seeks balance. For now, Los Angeles moves forward, imperfect, dramatic, and dangerous, with a “selfish” Luka taking the lead.