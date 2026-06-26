“Have to Crack His Head in That”: Jimmy Butler Gets Honest About Yaxel Lendeborg After Warriors Rookie’s Bold Message

In the summer of 2019, a 21-year-old Zion Williamson walked into the New Orleans Pelicans’ facility as the No. 1 pick and immediately told the media he intended to win a championship. Veterans in that locker room smiled and then quietly filed away what they’d just heard. Seven years later, the Golden State Warriors have their own version of that moment, except this time, the veteran wasn’t smiling out of skepticism. He was nodding in genuine approval.

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Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Butler was asked about Yaxel Lendeborg, the Warriors’ No. 11 overall pick out of Michigan, after the rookie’s post-draft declaration that he intended to “start another Warriors dynasty.”

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“I know that guy was speaking his mind,” Butler said to the media h/t Anthony Slater. “And I like that, I respect that. I’ve seen him play. I think he’s going to be very good. … Personality is always good. All personalities are welcome. You need to be loud. You need to have that energy.”

“And he plays tough. … I bet he played dominoes, too. So I’m going to have to crack his head in that. But he’s going to come in and be able to help right away. He’s going to fit in. He’s got the mold to do everything and do everything well, guard everybody. I think he’s going to come in and help, and he’s going to be very comfortable.”

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Yaxel Lendeborg, during his post-draft interview, was asked what message he had for Warriors fans about the future of the franchise.

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“The future is going to be a very fun ride,” Lendeborg said. “We’re going to be doing so much. I’m excited to start another Warriors dynasty, so hopefully you guys are in store for that.”

No Warriors rookie in recent draft history has entered with a declaration quite like that one. The confidence would raise eyebrows from any lottery pick. From Lendeborg, a 23-year-old who spent three years in junior college and two more at UAB before a strong season at Michigan.

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His path to the No. 11 pick ran through Arizona Western, where he became the NJCAA’s all-time leading rebounder, through back-to-back AAC Defensive Player of the Year awards at UAB, and finally to Michigan, where he earned Big Ten Player of the Year, consensus First-Team All-American, and an NCAA championship in a single season.

Warriors Owner Shows Confidence in Lendeborg

Warriors owner Joe Lacob shared the front office’s thoughts at a corporate event after the pick:

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“It couldn’t have gone any better for us. We think he’s a game-changer. Good day in Warriors history.”

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The enthusiasm wasn’t just about upside – it was about fit. Golden State finished the 2025-26 season still hunting a deep playoff run, and heading into next year with both Butler and Moses Moody unavailable at the start of the season, the team’s most glaring need was a wing who could defend, rebound, and function without requiring creation touches. Lendeborg fills that role immediately, without asking the roster to reshape around him.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Shams Charania reported in January that Jimmy Butler will miss the start of next season. Still speaking to the media, the Warriors star gave an update on his ACL recovery.

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“We’ve been making some incredible progress,” Butler said, adding that he believes he is approximately a month and a half from resuming running, and that he can already dunk jumping off his left foot, though he is not yet cleared to land on his right.

The latest addition to the Dubs will be eager to hit the ground running. And he would do that knowing the franchise cornerstone is ready to “work hard” to be his new favorite player, even though he “hated” him.