“He Plans on Stealing $229 Million”: NBA Fan Calls SAPD on De’Aaron Fox After Spurs Lose NBA Finals to Knicks

If the 2026 NBA Finals showed that Knicks fans can go to extreme lengths, Spurs Nation said ‘hold my beer.’ The feelings of bitterness ran deep through the series between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks. A devastated fanbase is now zeroing in what they believe is the root cause of the Finals loss. It comes when De’Aaron Fox’s future within San Antonio could be an expensive risk around a young core built around Victor Wembanyama. Fox’s potential big payday is upsetting an already frustrated fanbase. But one fan went to a bizarre extreme.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On a live stream, conspicuously titled ‘I called the San Antonio Police Department on De’Aaron Fox,’ a fan calls the San Antonio Police Department to report starting point guard De’Aaron Fox for “stealing” $229 million in the form of his upcoming contract extension. There’s no way to verify if it was fake or real, but most believe that this unknown fan did indeed call upon public resources to blame the Finals loss on Fox.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the live-streamed phone call that quickly went viral across social media platforms following the Spurs’ series loss, the anonymous caller very seriously attempted to get local law enforcement to intervene on a basketball grievance. The dispatcher opened with the standard, “San Antonio Police Department, this is Crystal. How may I help you?” and was met with the fan’s surreal complaint. “Yes, I have suspicion of a crime being committed… Just a suspicion. Well maybe in the past, like not far, just a few days. So there’s somebody employed by the San Antonio Spurs and he goes by the name De’Aaron Fox. And he has been committing acts of terrorism for five games straight and he plans on stealing $229 million.”

The operator definitely caught on this is an inconsequential call and flatly asked, “Is that a police matter?” When the fan pushed further on who should answer for Fox’s underwhelming Finals performance. The dispatcher logically suggested, “I don’t know maybe the Spurs.” We feel for the overburdened city employees who have to deal with such matters on top of real problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interaction ended with the caller hanging up in frustration, uttering, “Alright, thank you… f— you too then. I’m doing this for y’all. It’s not for me. It’s for y’all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The humorous yet desperate stunt perfectly encapsulates the boiling frustration within the San Antonio fanbase, as the city struggles to process a bitter five-game collapse on the sport’s biggest stage.

Massive extension intensifies frustration with De’Aaron Fox

As crass as the stunt was, it does speak volumes about why the Spurs fans are not happy about De’Aaron Fox’s nine-figure payday. The intense vitriol toward Fox stems directly from the immense financial expectations tied to his arrival and a lingering ankle injury that severely limited his impact during the postseason. But it also ties to Mitch Johnson’s decision to give an injured player heavy minutes over someone as promising as Dylan Harper. Adding to the dilemma is some teammates hinting at their own frustration with Fox’s bigger role.

ADVERTISEMENT

What fans won’t forget is that Game 4 disastrous blunder, when Fox had the opportunity to dribble out the clock and tie the series, Instead he went for a difficult layup, the latest in a pattern of taking poor shots all series, that was effectively blocked by OG Anunoby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acquired via a blockbuster trade with the Sacramento Kings at the 2025 deadline, Fox initially looked like the perfect perimeter partner for franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama. The front office doubled down on that vision in August 2025, signing him to a massive four-year, $229 million maximum extension set to kick in next month.

However, after earning an All-Star nod in the regular season, Fox’s production cratered during the postseason, and most staggeringly in the Finals. Critics and fans widely blamed him for stalling the offense, shooting poorly from the perimeter, and failing to effectively feed Wembanyama in critical clutch situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fallout from the championship defeat and Fox’s social media activity has immediately sparked aggressive offseason trade rumors across the league. Most speculate that the Spurs will dump Fox’s $229 million contract to make a bigger financial investment on Stephon Castle and Harper. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst just reported that the Spurs won’t be giving into fans’ expectations.

“I know there’s a lot of interest in whether they might do something with De’Aaron Fox, but they are committed to him right now as their franchise point guard, and I think they will remain that way,” Windhorst reported.

Analysts point out that his sluggish play was heavily influenced by a late-season ankle injury rather than a lack of capability the team is willing to gamble on. All signs seem to indicate that they’re moving forward to a contract worth nearly $50 million annually.

ADVERTISEMENT

While callers to the SAPD might view his salary as daylight robbery, the Spurs brass appears ready to run it back, banking on a healthy backcourt to chase the Larry O’Brien trophy again next season.