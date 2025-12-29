Lakers Make Forgotten Big Man Available vs Kings as JJ Redick Promises Big Change

It might be time for the Gonzaga standout on a two-way contract to finally wear his Lakers jersey. The team is missing Austin Reaves and big man, Gabe Vincent while JJ Redick teased a little surprise for the Sacramento Kings. While he was being secretive about tonight’s starting lineup, the Lakers made an announcement that gave away part of the surprise.

Drew Timme might be finally joining the main rotation tonight. The former Brooklyn Nets player who was warming up in the G-League was signed to a two-way contract last month. He’s however, not played in a game since December 5 because of a concussion.

He was questionable until Saturday night at least. While he’s still being monitored under the league’s concussion protocol, the Lakers announced today that he is available for Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings. That means we’re about to see what he looks like in Purple & Gold for the first time.

The likelihood of Timme entering the game is high. The Lakers’ injury list is populated right now. Most prominently, Austin Reaves is out for at least four weeks with a grade 2 calf strain in his left leg.

The Lakers’ woes and a three-game losing skid going into tonight is another issue hurting the team. Not surprisingly, JJ Redick confirmed the team is recalibrating the lineup.

JJ Redick is bringing the change to Lakers he wants to see

According to ESPN reporter, Dave McMenamin (who has a special kind of banter with JJ Redick), the Lakers HC was very secretive about the changes ahead of tonight’s game. “JJ Redick said the Lakers will do something different with their lineup tonight, but would not reveal his starters. He did say that Nick Smith Jr. will have a chance for a bigger role in the interim with Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent out,” he reported.

Along with Timme, it appears that Nick Smith Jr. might have the spotlight as well. But this Pacific Division showdown is not going to be at full strength either way.

The Kings are also without Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, Devin Carter, and Drew Eubanks. Regardless, they’re hoping to claim a second consecutive win after beating the Mavericks yesterday. The Kings haven’t had consecutive wins this season yet. But it’s also worth noting this team might be fatigued on the second day of a back-to-back schedule.

They might just start their first winning streak of the season in Los Angeles by beating the undermanned Lakers. Besides Reaves and Vincent, Jaxson Hayes is also ruled out. Redick’s hoping the lineup changes will work for the better, because recent events have put him on the hot seat.

After losing to the Rockets on Christmas day, Redick called out his team for losing its championship habits. Among all the problems he listed, he hinted that the offense has been in disarray since LeBron James returned.

The message in that dramatic Christmas presser was clear. Redick wanted change. So he’s bringing it against the Kings tonight.