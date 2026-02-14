Luka Doncic Openly Opposes LeBron James Over Lakers Ambitions, Reveals Injury Status Ahead of All-Star Game

A loss to OKC without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander saw LeBron James reflect on the bitter truth. Having been to ten NBA Finals, he couldn’t sense that within the Lakers. James said the Lakers weren’t capable of staying together for 48 minutes. Luka Doncic disagrees. He is confident that the Purple and Gold will turn things around.

While talking to Chris Haynes, the Slovenian reaffirmed the Lakers’ desire to compete for the championship. Doncic admittedly felt the Lakers haven’t been at their best. However, he feels one major factor will see the team find its rhythm.

“We’re trying to win the championship. I think we can do it, you know. We have the team for it. We had a lot of injuries. You know, me, Bron, AR, everybody has been out sometime. Now coming back from All-Star, I think everybody is healthy. So that will be a good test for us,” said Luka Doncic.

Imago Credits: Imagn

The Lakers have had an injury issue so far. LeBron James wasn’t on the team for the first 14 games. Austin Reaves just returned after a 19-game absence. Their three stars have only played ten of the 54 regular-season games. The Lakers have not managed to stay healthy for large stretches, affecting their synergy on the court. Their defense needs some organization, and the offense is still figuring things out.

However, they did add some much-needed help. The Lakers brought in Luka Kennard at the trade deadline. The three-point specialist provides some life to the Lakers bench. Luka Doncic and Reaves are having the best seasons of their career. James has accepted a lesser workload for the benefit of the team.

The Lakers can steadily grow as a team, starting with the post-All-Star break when they return healthy. Speaking of that, Doncic provides some positive news ahead of the All-Star game.

Luka Doncic will take some part in All-Star Sunday

Luka Doncic missed the last four games before the All-Star weekend. He suffered a minor hamstring injury while playing against the Philadelphia 76ers. His participation in Sunday’s games was in doubt. However, it appears that Doncic has progressed well in his recovery from the ailment.

“I wouldn’t know exactly yet, but obviously I want to be there for the fans. They voted me for this game. So, I just want to give something back. We didn’t know how much I’m going to play but I’ll definitely play a little bit,” said Doncic.

The five-time All-Star garnered the highest fan votes during the voting window. Likewise, Doncic wants to suit up and fulfil their wishes. Due to him just recovering from the hamstring, Doncic has made a decision to be on a minutes restriction. Also, he will only appear in the first game on Sunday, ruling him out for the final if Team International qualify.

It’s a huge hole for them to fill. Victor Wembanyama and Co. will also miss Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is out due to an abdominal injury. Luka Doncic’s brief appearance is solely to give the fans the experience they have paid their tickets for. His intensity could be a little off, but Luka Magic could still manage to pull off a few highlights.