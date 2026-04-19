‘I’m Gonna Hit Jabari Smith’: Jaxson Hayes Clip Goes Viral After Nasty Hand Cut

Jaxson Hayes missed the last 4 regular-season games due to a sore left foot. But he suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. He graced the floor for 13 minutes against the Houston Rockets in the playoffs. But with 3 minutes left in Q3, during a timeout, Hayes wasn’t happy. In fact, he was furious at the Rockets’ star Jabari Smith Jr.

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American Twitch streamer Joshua Maynard, aka YourRAGE, caught a moment while streaming the match on his channel. Hayes stood on the sidelines with a medical staff catering to his right arm. Dressing an injury? Yes. Applying ointments? Maybe. Meanwhile, the streamer caught the 25-year-old saying: “I’m gonna hit Jabari Smith in the face, y’all hear it, ima smack the f*ck out of him.”

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YourRAGE was clearly not ready for that courtside moment. Hearing Jaxson Hayes speak about Jabari Smith Jr. right after the injury situation brought some wild energy to the scene. It turned into one of those shocking, did that really just happen moments courtside, leaving fans surprised and reacting instantly to the unexpected exchange and intensity of the conversation.

Fans online started commenting, “Wouldn’t be the first time he smacked someone in the face.” Well, the audience did dig into the Lakers’ big man’s past. Remember, Jaxson Hayes faced a one-game suspension in February after pushing the Washington Wizards mascot, G-Wiz, during pre-game introductions. At the same time, fans got truly creative, and used GIFs to explain the probable situation.

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At the same time, many believe that the viral moment didn’t really happen. Maybe the streamer misheard? Who knows? Now, coming to the game, both players did a decent job on the floor. But while the Lakers emerged victorious with a 107-98 win, the Rockets to the L home.

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Jaxson Hayes & Jabari Smith Jr.: Game 1 of the 7-game playoff series

Jaxson Hayes played limited minutes, scoring 4 points on perfect 100% FG (1-1), with no three-point attempts and 66.7% FT (2-3), adding 1 rebound and 1 block but 4 fouls in 13 minutes, finishing +2. Jabari Smith Jr. logged 16 points on 35.7% FG (5-14), 33.3% from three (3-9), 60% FT (3-5), plus 12 rebounds and 2 steals in 43 minutes but -7. Overall, Hayes was more efficient.

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Now, speaking of the game. The Los Angeles Lakers secured a 107–98 win over the Rockets, shooting 40/66 (60.6%) overall, including 10/19 (52.6%) from three and 17/26 (65.4%) from the line. They grabbed 35 rebounds (3 offensive, 32 defensive) and dished 29 assists, along with 8 blocks and 7 steals. Despite 18 turnovers, they scored 9 points off turnovers, 4 fast-break points, and 40 in the paint, posting 1.13 points per possession, 25 fouls, and a 16-point largest lead.

Imago Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center/forward Jaxson Hayes (11) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets finished the game shooting 35/93 (37.6%) overall, including 11/33 (33.3%) from three and 17/25 (68.0%) at the line. They collected 44 rebounds (21 offensive, 23 defensive) and added 24 assists, 3 blocks, and 13 steals. Houston committed 13 turnovers but converted them into 24 points off turnovers, alongside 11 fast-break points and 44 paint points, posting 1.02 points per possession and 22 fouls, with a 2-point largest lead.

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So, a heated courtside flash set the tone for a night that mixed tension and control. Jaxson Hayes drew attention with an emotional outburst toward Jabari Smith Jr. while playing through a foot issue and limited minutes. Meanwhile, the Lakers executed with authority and balance. Well, Houston showed flashes but lacked consistency as Los Angeles closed the game with clear dominance and composure throughout.