LeBron James Creates Rare Dilemma for Lakers as Insider Confirms Rob Pelinka’s $84M Trade Scenario

The 2024-25 season is over for the Los Angeles Lakers. But this is where duties, and major ones, begin for Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss. With a half-empty roster lacking a center and an unexpected Luka Doncic trade, they surely made it to the playoffs. However, must heal the flaws that screamed out and brought blood to their throats. Therefore, this offseason will be crucial for the Lakers amidst LeBron James’s contract situation.

For the Lakers’ front office, their agenda for the upcoming season is simple: It’s time to retool the roster with LeBron James and Luka Doncic at the core and return to championship contention. Yet the path promises anything but simplicity. Rob Pelinka is stirring momentum with purpose. His nod to chasing LeBron James’ next title has fueled growing speculation. Whispers of trades and free agency moves grow louder by the day. A storm is brewing, both in silence and in sound, and Pelinka seems ready to command it.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Bobby Marks dropped a telling update on Get Up, hinting the Lakers are ready to strike. With LeBron James nearing the end of his deal, urgency is in the air. Marks believes the front office will get bold this summer, and the league should brace for fireworks in Los Angeles. “I expect them to be extremely aggressive this off-season—especially with LeBron likely going into, you know, he’s got one year left on his contract. I think there are three things here: you’ve got to take advantage of the $60 million in expiring contracts, when you’re looking at certainly players like Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura,” the expert stated.

Last week, ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed on the Pat McAfee Show that LeBron James seemingly plans to opt into his final-year $52.6 million contract. While that secures his stay, it tightens the Lakers’ financial leash. With fewer options on the table, Hachimura and Gabe Vincent could open new doors for Pelinka.

On the other hand, Rui Hachimura carries a $51 million, three-year deal with the Lakers, averaging $17 million annually and entering his final year in 2025-26. Gabe Vincent’s $33 million, three-year contract pays him $11.5 million next season with the same cap and dead cap hits. Trading both could free crucial cap space, allowing the Los Angeles Lakers to pursue bigger impact players and sharpen their championship focus.

Moreover, the Lakers are projected to blow past the 2025-26 salary cap of $154.6 million, with committed salaries hitting $191.6 million—$35.2 million over. Though under the luxury tax apron of $195.9 million, they still face cap constraints. Fortunately, this status grants access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception—a small but vital tool in their roster-building arsenal.

While LeBron James’ contract could be a hard blow, Rob Pelinka could still chase the missing pieces

“The second thing is, they showed their hand at the trade deadline, when they made that Mark Williams trade that wound up failing him on his physical,” Bobby Marks said. “They are going to go out and get a center this offseason; we’ll see how that goes. You’ve got one first-round pick to do that.” During the February trade window, the Lakers’ front office traded Dalton Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams. However, that trade came crashing down because the latter reportedly failed the physical tests. Thus bringing Knecht back to LA.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers won’t have a first-round pick this year, still owing New Orleans for the Anthony Davis trade. Instead, they hold the No. 55 second-rounder. While no standout stars loom at that spot, depth is vital around LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Enter Samson Johnson from UConn, who reportedly had a workout, perhaps the perfect late surprise.

“And then, the third thing is to keep an eye on August 2nd,” Marks noted. “That is when Luka is eligible to sign that extension. So, you’re trying to build for the now, but I think you also have to have an eye for the future—when, eventually, LeBron does retire here.”

Luka Doncic and the Lakers can agree on a three-year, $160 million extension after the NBA Finals. However, due to his February trade, Pelinka must wait until August 2 to pursue the maximum four-year, $229 million deal. Options include a full max with a $51 million first-year salary or a shorter. A $165 million extension with a player option, letting Doncic test free agency sooner and chase the $345 million he lost in the trade.

Thus, LA stands at a pivotal crossroads where bold moves are no longer optional but essential. With LeBron’s future and Luka’s extension looming, every decision this offseason will shape their championship destiny. Rob Pelinka’s challenge is clear: balance urgency with vision, and turn potential into power. For that, if Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent are through in the trade market, so be it. The stage is set, and the Lakers’ next act promises to captivate the basketball world.