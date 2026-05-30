Warriors Face Crucial Decision on Gary Payton II & 2 Free Agents Amid Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors

The urgency in the Bay has only gotten higher after resolving the Steve Kerr issue. With the ‘Two Timelines’ era officially scrapped to go all in on Stephen Curry’s remaining window, the Golden State Warriors are navigating a pivotal offseason to get him viable pieces that could restore the dynasty. In the way is critical roster uncertainty after a disappointing Play-In tournament exit ended Steph Curry’s hopes for a fifth championship. While blockbuster trade rumors continue to link the franchise to superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, a new sudden favorite trade prospect is Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown. That puts the front office in an unenviable position about pieces that have been absorbed into the Curry system, including Gary Payton II.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Warriors front office is quietly facing immediate, crucial decisions regarding its own depth with the contracts of GPII, De’Anthony Melton, and Pat Spencer expiring. According to free agency watchers, the Warriors must resolve the futures of defensive specialist Gary Payton II and his fellow backcourt free agents before they can bring in a new guy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resolving these mid-tier roster spots has become a priority given the rumored desperation in the Bay to get Jaylen Brown. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus outlines a path that could make room for JB in Golden State.

According to Pincus, GPII, who earned $3.3 million last season, is highly likely to return on a team-friendly veteran’s minimum deal. Similarly, guard De’Anthony Melton might opt out of his $3.5 million player option to test the market. He could stay if he gets an offer as high as $4.2 million. Meanwhile, 30-year-old former lacrosse star Pat Spencer, who became a reliable microwave scorer averaging 7.2 points over 66 games, projects as a cheap six-figure option to round out the backcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

They present the viability to clear enough cap space for Brown. But that depends on how badly the Dubs want him.

The Warriors might take a cautious approach with Stephen Curry’s window

While we can cook up complex multi-team trade packages in our fantasies all day long, any trade involving Jaylen Brown to the Warriors will depend on the real life decisions of Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler. Given the uncertainty around them, top league insiders are pouring cold water on a superstar acquisition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, ESPN’s Anthony Slater revealed that the Warriors’ front office is moving from the ambitious ‘Two Timelines’ plan to a much more conservative timeline. “I sense a decreased level of thirst from [the Warriors] to make a monster move,” Slater reported. “They’re just kind of trying to guide out the Steph Curry era while protecting the future, and I believe using the 11th pick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Steve Kerr, who recently finalized a two-year contract extension, also recently expressed how much the team is banking on their number 11 pick in the 2026 NBA draft. According to Kerr, the injuries to Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler mean the incoming No. 11 overall draft pick will be expected to step into a plug-and-play role immediately.

Pursuing a player of Brown’s caliber would require sacrificing that lottery pick alongside prized young assets like Brandin Podziemski. That’s a gamble the Warriors are unwilling to make. Instead, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is focused on internal restructuring.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team is waiting on a massive financial domino: Draymond Green’s $27.7 million player option, with the front office reportedly hoping he will opt out to structure a cheaper, fade into the sunset kind of deal. There’s also a strong possibility the team cuts ties with injury-prone big men Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. The Warriors have dealt with too many major injuries and have to keep an eye on Steph Curry’s knee. They might want fewer injured variables to consider.

By shelving the aggressive pursuit of outside superstars and re-signing trusted, low-cost depth pieces like Payton, Melton, and Spencer, and looking toward the 2026 draft, the Warriors might be taking a more sustainable plan.