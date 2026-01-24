Coach K Helped NBA Rookie to Take on LeBron James, Luka Doncic – Here’s How

The NBA does not wait for rookies to settle in. Possessions pile up, mistakes linger, and the league’s biggest stars punish hesitation instantly. For most first-year players, those moments become learning scars. For Kon Knueppel, they became proof that college lessons still matter. That truth surfaced after the Charlotte Hornets stunned the Los Angeles Lakers on January 15, 2026, when Knueppel found himself defending Luka Doncic and sharing the floor with LeBron James. Instead of shrinking, the rookie leaned on a mentality he traces back to Duke and one coach in particular.

Knueppel’s foundation was built with the Duke Blue Devils, where he absorbed principles long associated with Mike Krzyzewski. Although Krzyzewski was no longer the active head coach, his philosophies remained embedded in the program and in Knueppel’s approach.

In a recent interview with Mark Medina on EssentiallySports, Knueppel explained how that influence translated directly to NBA moments against elite competition. “Coach K called it ‘next-play mentality,’” Knueppel said. “To be successful, especially in this league, you have to flush it. The game moves fast, and you’ve got to move on with it.”

Imago Jan 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77 shoots the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That mindset showed up immediately against Los Angeles. Knueppel finished the night with 19 points in a 135-117 Hornets win, while also taking on stretches of defensive responsibility against Doncic. He did not frame the matchup as a victory lap. “Obviously Luka had a really good game,” Knueppel said. “The challenge is not getting discouraged. They’re really good players. You try to make them as inefficient as possible. I didn’t do a great job.”

Still, the composure mattered. Instead of reacting emotionally to mistakes, Knueppel stayed anchored to the next possession. That is precisely the habit he credits to Coach K’s teaching.

Why That Mentality Separates Him From the Class

Context matters. Knueppel entered the league after spending much of his Duke tenure operating in the orbit of Cooper Flagg, the most hyped prospect in college basketball. At Charlotte, the role flipped quickly.

Through the heart of the 2025-26 season, Knueppel is averaging 19.0 points, 3.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 43.2 percent from three. He is doing it without elite burst, relying instead on timing, spacing, and rapid decision-making.

That same poise fueled a historic statistical run. In just 29 NBA games, Knueppel became the fastest player in league history to reach 100 made three-pointers, breaking a record previously held by Lauri Markkanen. Days later, during a road win over the Denver Nuggets, he tied Doncic as the fastest player ever to reach 100 two-pointers, 100 three-pointers, and 100 free throws.

The same next-play discipline that helped him survive possessions against LeBron James and Luka Doncic is now powering consistency across a full rookie season.

Knueppel’s emergence has shifted Charlotte’s timeline. Under head coach Charles Lee, the Hornets are already leaning on him as a central piece, not a developmental luxury. The front office is shaping its rebuild around a young core that no longer looks theoretical.

More importantly, Knueppel’s success reframes a larger truth. The jump from college basketball to the NBA does not always require a reset. In the right hands, the right habits travel.

As Charlotte pushes forward and the Rookie of the Year race tightens, Knueppel’s edge is no longer just shooting or production. It is the ability to absorb moments, flush them, and move immediately to the next one. That lesson came from Duke.

And against the league’s biggest names, it already looks like it belongs.