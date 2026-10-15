Ex-Cavs Guard Gives Cryptic Reply to Long-Denied Affair Rumors Involving LeBron James’ Mother

A former Cleveland Cavaliers guard faced an uncomfortable question about LeBron James’ mother at a fight press conference this week, and his answer has stirred up a rumor that has followed him for 16 years.

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On Wednesday, at a Miami press conference for Brand Risk 16, comedian Supa Hot Fire asked Delonte West, “Delonte West, did you have sexual relations with LeBron James’ mother?”

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In response, West only said, “A gentleman never tells.”

Naturally, this stirred the pot on the internet. But why is this news? West and the James family have heard this distasteful rumor for years.

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The moment came as West tries to rebuild his life. For years, he struggled with substance abuse, mental health issues, and more. Now reportedly about 10 months sober, he is scheduled to fight former NBA player Michael Beasley at the event, part of Adin Ross’ Brand Risk Promotions.

The rumor about Gloria James has been denied for nearly as long as it has existed. LeBron James has never publicly addressed it himself.

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However, in 2010, the family’s lawyer, Frederick Nance, sent a cease-and-desist email to a celebrity-gossip website, TerezOwens.com, fueling the rumor. “I am writing to demand that you cease and desist in repeating the lies that you have been instrumental in spreading regarding Gloria James. They are categorically false, and per se defamatory,” wrote Fredrick, as per Afro.com’s report.

At the time, many outlets began reporting on the rumour, some even claiming that it was true. Reports flooded the internet claiming that LeBron James learned of his mother’s relationship with Delonte West and became emotionally disturbed.

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The Cavaliers’ string of losses at the time and James’ poor performance were then attributed to him learning of said relationship. Some reports even suggested internal strife in the locker room.

However, in 2012, Delonte West personally addressed and denied the rumors. “Everywhere I go, first question, ‘Don’t tell me you did that’,” he said in an interview with the Dallas Morning News.

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“If we want to continue to grow as a human race, what are we teaching our kids if we try to make humor and fun out of stuff like that? Number one, something like that never happened. I don’t know where they got that from.”

He further condemned the reports and expressed his admiration for Gloria James, who raised LeBron James as a single mother. “For a strong black woman like that, for people to try to tear her down, that’s terrible. That’s terrible in so many ways.” West said.

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2012 was also West’s last year playing in the NBA officially. He signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, and after two suspensions, was waived by the team in October 2012.

Afterwards, West went through various difficult moments in his life. In February 2016, he was photographed barefoot and wearing a hospital gown outside a fast-food restaurant in Houston.

He had various run-ins with law enforcement and rehabilitation stints to overcome substance abuse issues. However, in a recent conversation with streamer N3on, he explained that LeBron James and Gloria James still check up on him from time to time.

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“A lot of guys that I played with, LeBron, he’s my friend, and his family has called…Yeah, he calls my mom all the time, to make sure I’m okay. Miss James, Miss Gloria, she calls my mom to make sure she’s still the same.” He said to fans in a heart-touching statement.

Therefore, many are dismissing his recent statement about Gloria James as a promotional tactic.