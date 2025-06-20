brand-logo
Where Will 2025 NBA Finals Game 7 Be Played? Date, Time, Past Winners and More

ByNeeraj Bharadwaj

Jun 19, 2025 | 11:15 PM EDT

The Pacers have done it! After bottling their 2-1 lead and going 3-2 down in this series after Game 5, Tyrese Haliburton and company have successfully forced a Game 7 in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, they await the most high-stakes game in all of basketball. But the arena that will play host to this pivotal game is the REAL cause for concern for the Indiana Pacers.

Allow us to explain.

Where is Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals happening?

All series in the NBA Playoffs follow a 2-2-1-1-1 format. And it’s the higher-seeded regular-season team that gets home-court advantage. And for this series, it belongs to the Oklahoma City Thunder. So, Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 22, will be held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is set for 8PM ET.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more.

Can the Pacers overcome the Thunder's home-court advantage, or is the Paycom Center their downfall?

