Rockets’ Disrespect to Luka Doncic Has Fans Fearing the Worse as Past Trauma Resurfaces

The Houston Rockets recently unveiled their 2025-26 schedule, but it wasn’t the dates or matchups grabbing attention: it was the tone. During the announcement, the team’s social media dropped a playful yet pointed jab at Luka Doncic, rekindling memories of his trade from Dallas and stirring fresh debate among fans. For many, it reminded them that the rivalry and past slights never truly fade.

The Rockets weren’t just revealing games but setting the stage for a story. Fans were teased with the idea that the offseason banter could foreshadow what’s to come in March, and their reactions didn’t disappoint. The payoff might be subtle, but it hinted at tension, competitiveness, and perhaps even on-court revenge when the teams meet.

During the clip, the Rockets introduced a makeshift garage gym and quipped, “This is the garage… over here we go, guys, this garage is perfect for some gym equipment, maybe to lose some weight.” A wink punctuated the line, signaling that it was aimed squarely at Doncic, who famously struggled with conditioning, which led to the trade from Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basketball Coverage (@basketballcoverage) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

That’s why the moment hit harder for many fans, because it reopened old wounds. When Doncic was first dealt, Mavericks officials had been quick to justify the decision by hinting at long-term concerns about his shape and commitment, with whispers that Dallas wanted to “reset” before it was too late. Those statements and how Doncic carried that stigma for years have become part of his narrative. The Rockets’ playful jab (perhaps intentionally) dragged that baggage back into the spotlight, stirring emotions beyond a simple schedule release.

The timing of the joke makes the March 16 and 18 matchups against the Lakers all the more intriguing. The playful jab has given fans extra reason to circle these dates, wondering whether it will be simply offseason humor or translate into heightened intensity when Luka steps on the court.

Fan Reactions Flood Social Media

Atlanta fans know the danger of taunting Luka better than most. They learned the hard way when he dropped a historic scoring night after similar shade was thrown his way. That’s why one Hawks fan laughed, “Lmao as a Hawks fan we did something similar… he gave us 73 😂😂😂.” The Rockets’ little wink-and-nudge could end up being the same kind of motivation: a reminder that poking Luka often comes at a steep price.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring against Chicago Bulls during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Not every response was mocking Houston, though. Some were quick to point out just how different Luka looks this year. His lean frame was impossible to ignore during EuroBasket, where he tore through defenses with the stamina he hadn’t shown in years. As one user said, “he did lose the weight tho 💔.” The remark reads casual, but it reflects what Men’s Health has profiled this summer: Doncic’s strict fasting, revamped nutrition, and workouts have trimmed more than 30 pounds, unlocking a faster, meaner version of himself.

Of course, even Rockets fans are uneasy about what their team just stirred up. “As a Rocket fan, I don’t condone this sh–,” admitted one supporter, a reluctant acknowledgment that the joke could backfire spectacularly. And when Luka’s Slovenian head coach already suggests he has another gear left, the idea of handing him bulletin-board material feels like tempting fate. The respect for his evolution is so loud that rival bases hesitate before laughing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then came the prediction of karma. Lakers fans couldn’t resist circling a different angle: “Coming back to this when Lakers give ’em the belt.” In other words, Houston might not only have Luka to worry about but also the gauntlet of the Western Conference. Every contender is circling, but Doncic’s redemption arc could be the most dangerous. The Rockets’ joke doesn’t exist in isolation; it lives in a season where Luka’s narrative already looms heavy.

And yet, the boldest reaction carried the sharpest warning: “Luka gonna break Kobe’s record on y’all on sheer spite.” At first glance, it sounds like classic fan exaggeration. But given the chatter around Luka’s body transformation, his intriguing EuroBasket highlights, and a need to prove himself fueling his conditioning, the hyperbole suddenly feels less outlandish. If Luka really has tapped into another level, the Rockets may have given him the perfect excuse to show just how far his ceiling goes.