“I Will Continue Fighting”: Terry Rozier’s Mother Demands NBA Give Her Son Another Chance Amid Court Case

Gina Tucker, Terry Rozier’s mother, has never shied away from talking about things that matter. In 2022, she published a memoir, “The Blaq Print,” detailing motherhood, trauma, and the difficult decision to send a young Terry to live with his grandmother after concerns about his safety in Youngstown. She is also a co-founder and executive director of the Terry Rozier Foundation, which has supported children, families in need, and people with disabilities. Now, with something tumultuous unfolding in her and her son’s life, she’s again standing tall, using every avenue she has to ensure her voice gets heard. Sharing a screenshot of an ESPN article reporting on the letter she sent to a judge just days before, Tucker tagged the NBA’s Instagram account this week.

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“@nba The NBA is a powerful institution, but no institution should be above fairness, accountability, or due process,” she wrote. “As a mother, I will never stop standing beside my son and advocating for his rights. I respect the judicial process, and I believe every individual deserves to be treated fairly while that process unfolds. My son has dedicated his life to basketball, and I will continue fighting for his opportunity to return to the game he loves. My voice will not be silenced when it comes to my child.” #MODERNDAYSLAVERY.”

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The post comes days after Tucker submitted a letter to U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall, asking the court to allow her son to resume his professional career while he awaits trial. She argued that letting her son play “would not determine or diminish the seriousness of the allegations before the Court” and cited fellow gambling defendants Jontay Porter and Antonio Blakeney, both still playing professionally in other leagues.

“Terry has worked nearly his entire life to reach the NBA,” she wrote. “Every season matters, and time lost during the prime of an athlete’s career cannot later be restored.”

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It all began in October 2025, when federal agents arrested Rozier at the Heat’s team hotel in Orlando, the morning after he was on Miami’s bench but did not play in its season opener. The allegation, though, reaches back further, to March 23, 2023, when Rozier, then with Charlotte, took the floor against New Orleans with no injury designation, played 9 minutes and 34 seconds, and left with a reported foot injury he never returned from that season.

Prosecutors allege Rozier told childhood friend Deniro Laster that he planned to leave early, after which Laster passed the information to bettors. The alleged $100,000 payment was later reduced to roughly $70,000 after some bets lost because Rozier recorded more rebounds than the betting line allowed. More than $250,000 was ultimately staked on his statistical unders that night.

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Rozier was among 34 people charged across two related federal indictments that also ensnared Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and former NBA player Damon Jones. FBI Director Kash Patel said the investigations involved four of the five major Mafia families.

Prosecutors initially asked for a $10 million bond, which Rozier’s attorney at the time, Jim Trusty, called “Draconian.” He was ultimately released on a $3 million bond secured by his Florida home, after surrendering his passport and accepting a ban on travel outside the continental U.S.

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What has followed since has been a tiring game of back-and-forth for Rozier and his mother. An arbitrator sided with Rozier in February 2026, ruling the Heat had to release his full $26.6 million salary from escrow; the players’ union said it was pleased the decision protected his “presumption of innocence”. Miami waived him two months later regardless, opening a postseason roster spot, after keeping him on the roster through the trade deadline because his expiring contract could have served as a trade chip.

Then on May 20, a different arbitrator reversed course, ruling that Rozier’s own bond conditions had made it impossible for him to perform his job and stripping him of most of that same salary. Eight days later, prosecutors added sports-bribery and honest-services wire-fraud-conspiracy charges in a superseding indictment. On June 10, Rozier pleaded not guilty to the additional charges, alongside the earlier wire-fraud-conspiracy and money-laundering-conspiracy counts.

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Rozier’s no-contact list runs to about a dozen names, seven of them former Hornets teammates his attorney told the court are “scattered on four different teams,” creating complications for any potential NBA return. The government dropped Miami from that list in late May, then confirmed days later it would keep Charlotte on it, and prosecutors told the judge the league and the Hornets both wanted the restriction to stay, warning Rozier could end up around potential witnesses in the arena before and after games.

In July, Judge DeArcy Hall denied his request to practice and play around potential witnesses, citing a text Rozier had sent to someone on the no-contact list and saying the incident suggested he “believes he knows better than the court.”

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Rozier has since replaced Trusty with Miami attorney David Markus, previously known for representing Ghislaine Maxwell. A co-defendant, Laster, later had his bond revoked after prosecutors accused him of violating his release conditions, including allegedly attempting to intimidate potential witnesses through Instagram posts, though Rozier was not accused of participating in that conduct.

That said, the NBA hasn’t answered Tucker publicly, on Instagram or anywhere else. Rozier’s trial isn’t scheduled until February 8, 2027, still months away, which halts his career for longer than anyone would like. And the last time reporters caught up with him in person, outside that same Brooklyn courthouse in December, he walked straight past their questions without answering one. But his mother, it turns out, isn’t content with sitting quietly, as she continues to advocate publicly.