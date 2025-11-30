Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? Rockets vs Jazz Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov. 30)

Kevin Durant has been missing from the Houston Rockets roster lately for a couple of games. But they enter tonight’s matchup riding a confident road-winning surge, at 12-4. On the opposite end are the Utah Jazz, who have struggled to find rhythm at 6-12. Their recent win over the Kings was powered by Lauri Markkanen’s standout performance. With Houston looking to extend momentum, all eyes turn to one question that could tilt the balance: Will Kevin Durant play tonight?

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight?

Yes, Kevin Durant is expected to play tonight. He has made it out of the Rockets’ official injury report for the Nov. 30 matchup against the Utah Jazz. His return now looks confirmed after missing the last two games.

Despite Durant’s absence, Houston managed to win both games, taking their road win streak to 7-2. First, a 114-92 victory over the Phoenix Suns and a tight 104-100 win over the Golden State Warriors.



Durant missed those two games because of a personal family matter, as the team provided no further details, igniting speculations. Now that he is returning, all eyes will be on the way he anchors the Rockets’ offense. Before stepping away, Durant had appeared in all 14 games for the Rockets. He has been consistently logging over 35 minutes per night.

Injury Report for Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Rockets enter the matchup with several key rotation questions beyond Kevin Durant’s return.

Steven Adams is listed as questionable with an ankle issue. Dorian Finney-Smith also remains out with an ankle injury, removing one of the team’s most versatile defensive forwards. Tari Eason is out as he is expected to miss four to six weeks due to a hip injury. Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL earlier in the year and could miss the entire season.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Jazz face their own injury concerns heading into tonight’s contest.

Kevin Love has been ruled out for the rest. Keyonte George is listed as questionable because of an illness. He will be monitored closer to tip-off. Georges Niang is dealing with a left foot injury and is set for a re-evaluation in 10-14 days. Walker Kessler will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing left shoulder surgery.

Predicted Starting Lineups: Rockets vs. Jazz

Amen Thompson Keyonte George (DD) Kevin Durant Svi Mykhailiuk Jabari Smith Jr. Ace Bailey Alperen Sengun Lauri Markkanen Steven Adams (DD) Jusuf Nurkić

Where to Watch & Game Info: Rockets vs. Jazz

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Venue: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV Broadcast: The game will air locally on the Space City Home Network for Rockets fans, while Jazz fans can tune in through their regional Jazz broadcast network in Utah.

Streaming: Fans can stream the matchup on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply) or watch it through NBA League Pass for out-of-market access.

Game Preview & Prediction

This matchup tips off at a fascinating crossroads for both teams. Even without full roster health, Houston has leaned into its strengths, leading the entire league with 16.8 offensive rebounds per game. With Kevin Durant returning, the Rockets regain their onslaught.

The Utah Jazz is entering with far less stability yet far more volatility. They score 118.6 points per game, seventh-best in the West. The attention, however, is on Lauri Markkanen, who continues to deliver elite production at 28.5 points per night. The recent surge of Keyonte George, who has averaged an explosive 31.0 points across his last ten, adds a wrinkle Houston must respect. When these two sides collide, the margins tilt toward Houston.