“I’ve Been Through Slumps”: Paolo Banchero Opens Up After Frustrating Loss to 76ers Amid Criticism

For the past two games, Paolo Banchero’s shot did not fall. It directly led to the Orlando Magic‘s fall in their postseason dream. Speaking to reporters after the Play-In game, the 23-year-old did not shy away from highlighting his weakness. While a do-or-die game awaits them this Friday, the former Duke star remains confident about his abilities.

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“I think just to continue to try and make quick decisions and not hesitate,” said Banchero to the media. “I think I had some looks at the start of the second half that I didn’t shoot. And when you do that, I think the basketball gods are not going to reward you. I had a couple of other shots that looked good, but didn’t go in, so it was a frustrating night for sure for me.

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And coming in Friday, you’ve got to come in with a clear mind and go do what you’ve got to do to win the game. At the end of the day, I’ve been through slumps before, so you’ve just got to respond in a way that results in a win.”

This year, he is scoring 45.9% from the field, but there have been instances of him nailing less than his season’s average. The very first time it happened in October against the Hawks and the Bulls, Paolo had an inefficient night with 4-15 and 7-21, respectively. But in the third game, those shots were smooth against the 76ers, as he converted 10-18 for 55.6% FG%. Since then, it has happened multiple times, but he found his groove again. That’s why he remains confident with his approach. Before the game against the 76ers tonight, Udonis Haslem shared a warning for the Magic’s star.

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“When I think about Paolo, I just think of a cluttered mind equals slow feet and bad decisions. His turnovers have went up. So there has been a lot of clutter right now with Paolo that has nothing to do with basketball.” This prediction from the Heat legend on the Prime broadcast came true as Paolo looked touch of touch.

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The Magic lost 109-97 against the 76ers as Paolo Banchero scored an inefficient 18 points, 7 of 22 from the field. In fact, the 23-year-old conceded 6 turnovers and had just 5 points in the second half. This performance came after a similar dreadful performance against the shorthanded Celtics in the final regular-season game. He shot just 7-22 and 0-5 from 3-point range with six turnovers in Sunday’s loss to the Boston Celtics, which pushed the Magic into eighth place.

Tonight’s deflating performance against the 76ers means that Orlando will now face the Charlotte Hornets to keep their postseason hopes alive. If they win, they earn the eighth seed and will face the #1 Pistons. While their series against Detroit is tied at 2-2, the matchup against the Hornets remains lopsided.

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Paolo Banchero is uncertain against the Hornets

Orlando has the home-court advantage for the Friday game. But Charlotte has caused enough trouble for the Magic this season as they won the series. That’s why Paolo Banchero was a bit unsure if they would climb this mountain.

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“Yeah, they’ve been playing really well. They’ve kicked our a– this year, so we gotta be ready. I gotta be ready, and you know we have to be locked in from the jump. You know that we played hard tonight, but it wasn’t enough. And so it’s gonna take even more of an effort, and it’s going to take me playing better as well for us to get the win. So it’s definitely a big game on Friday.”

Again, the 23-year-old forward acknowledged his poor shooting and knows his effort will have to double. Because the Hornets have won three of the four matchups by 15, 27, and 19 points, respectively. Tonight, the 76ers were without Joel Embiid, and yet they won. Similarly, the Celtics used their reserve players, and yet they got the victory. So, the Hornets remain at full strength, which makes the task tougher.