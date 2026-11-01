LaMelo Ball Comes Clean About His Viral Moment With Victor Wembanyama

LaMelo Ball is often in the spotlight for his dazzling assists and incredible ball-handling skills. During Saturday night’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, he went viral for an entirely different reason. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard found himself at the center of an unusual exchange with Victor Wembanyama.

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The moment unfolded early in the first quarter, with 9:47 on the clock. LaMelo Ball attacked the basket but couldn’t convert his driving layup. The Spurs collected the rebound and looked to push the ball in transition. But Wemby and Melo had moved beyond the baseline as they tried to recover their positions. Ball, trailing the 7-foot-4 center, accidentally made contact from behind.

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That apparent nudge was enough to throw Wembanyama off balance, as he tried to get back onto his feet. The Spurs star briefly found himself on all fours. And LaMelo Ball remained over him for a moment, creating an awkward position that looked almost like the guard was taking a piggyback ride on the French phenom.

The officials eventually called a foul on Ball, giving him his first personal of the night. The sequence immediately attracted attention, as the camera angle made it appear as though the Wolves star was deliberately preventing Wembanyama from getting up. But that was never the intention, which he conveyed after the game.

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The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski tweeted, “Melo said he was trying to help Victor up.”

The Wembanyama incident was not the only moment from LaMelo Ball’s night that caught the internet’s attention. His struggles with foul trouble also produced another clip that circulated among NBA fans. A 21-second video showed the Wolves star visibly frustrated during the second quarter.

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With Minnesota trailing 46-41, the guard bent forward and spat onto the floor before eventually heading to the bench and covering his face with a towel. The act quickly drew criticism online, with fans questioning his conduct and maturity. That frustration was understandable from a basketball standpoint.

LaMelo Ball had already picked up four fouls before halftime, forcing Minnesota to manage his minutes carefully. Losing their primary playmaker for extended stretches was hardly ideal, especially with Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert unavailable.

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Ball finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, but shot only 2-of-10 from the field and missed all four of his shots from beyond the arc. He also committed five turnovers and fouled out with 3:43 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama erupted for 43 points, seven rebounds and six blocks, leading San Antonio to a 121-111 victory. Dylan Harper added 25 points, while De’Aaron Fox chipped in 22. Minnesota had managed to stay competitive for much of the night, but the Spurs found another gear down the stretch. For LaMelo Ball, the loss brought another frustrating performance.

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The Wolves’ guard’s viral moments attracted plenty of attention, but his foul trouble was a genuine problem for Minnesota. The team’s head coach, Chris Finch, addressed the issue after the game, acknowledging that his guard needed to make better decisions while also questioning the officiating.

“He’s gotta figure it out. The turnovers are unnecessary. To be fair, they’re fouling him all over the floor. They got their hands on him. They’re bumping him, they’re holding him. They’re riding him off of his line. On the other end of the floor, he’s being whistled for a bunch of touch fouls. The way they just allow other people to put their hands on him over the full court. I thought we got rid of that stuff in the 80s, but apparently not.”

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Ayo Dosunmu stepped up with 27 points and nine rebounds to lead Minnesota. Jonathan Kuminga and Jaden McDaniels chipped in 19 points apiece, but their efforts weren’t enough to overcome San Antonio’s offensive firepower. They need LaMelo Ball’s contribution on the offense. He has now dealt with foul trouble in six of Minnesota’s first seven games.