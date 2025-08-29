Mark Cuban Defends Mavs Exec’s Rough Luka Doncic Treatment Amid Confession About Weight Issue

The issue between the Dallas Mavericks’ front office and Luka Doncic started long before we heard anything about it. During their messy, public breakup last season, a clip surfaced of Mavs exec Michael Finley and the Slovenian star that had people talking. After handing out a gentleman’s sweep to Antman and the Wolves, Luka Doncic was seen with a beer in hand while talking to the media.

Finley, having none of that, quietly took the drink away from Doncic, which the star wasn’t too happy about. Because of everything that was said about Luka’s weight, lack of discipline, and lack of commitment during the trade process, this clip adopted another meaning entirely for the NBA fanbase.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, former Mavs owner Mark Cuban had another perspective about it. “I was standing right there. I was fine with it, right? And it wasn’t because you don’t want him to drink it, it’s because there were cameras everywhere. [It’s] just not cool when a player is doing an interview with a beer. So Michael wasn’t worried about “Oh, you’re gonna gain weight,” or any of that s—.” If he didn’t do it, I would’ve done it.” He revealed on an episode of Gil’s Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story…)