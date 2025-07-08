brand-logo
Cooper Flagg Makes Dallas Revelation After Fans Slam Mavs’ ‘Disrespectful’ Behavior Toward Luka Doncic

ByShweta Das

Jul 8, 2025 | 1:47 PM EDT

In what should’ve been a celebratory moment for the Dallas Mavericks, the unveiling of their new era quickly spiraled into controversy.  “”It’s an incredible place to live” Coops on Dallas,” reported Mavs Film Room. With that simple praise, the 18-year-old phenom may have unintentionally poured fuel on a raging fire.

 A showcase posted by Mavs Film Room, featuring a timeline of team success after 2018, made no mention of Luka Doncic. The omission struck deep with fans. “It’s like Luka never existed in Dallas,” wrote @LukaUpdates, who followed up with Doncic’s career statline: “450 games, 28.6/8.6/8.2.”

The outrage was palpable. “So disrespectful holy shit lol,” one fan replied. But amid the backlash, No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg stepped into the spotlight and, surprisingly, into the heart of Dallas.

This is a Developing Story…

"Did the Mavericks disrespect Luka Doncic, or is it time to embrace the Cooper Flagg era?"

