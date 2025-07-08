Devin Booker’s Future With Jalen Green Finally Confirmed as Inside Details on Kevin Durant Trade Emerge

It has been one of the most franchise-shifting offseasons in recent Phoenix Suns history. The arrival of Jalen Green and the departure of Kevin Durant mark a clear change in direction for the team. With the dust settling on a historic seven-team trade that shocked the league, one burning question has lingered: What does this mean for Devin Booker and the future of the Suns’ backcourt? Turns out, the answer is now clearer than ever.

At first glance, pairing Green, an explosive, still-developing scorer, with Devin Booker, a polished All-NBA guard, seemed risky. After all, the failed experiment of Booker and Bradley Beal still loomed over the franchise. But behind the scenes, Suns GM Brian Gregory had a vision, and he shared it, finally, during his first major media availability since orchestrating the Durant blockbuster. “We’re very pleased with where we ended up at the end of that trade,” Gregory said. “Very pleased.”

The plan moving forward? “Well, I’ll just talk about Jalen and Booker,” Gregory began, choosing his words carefully. “I think there’s a speed factor that’s being played in the NBA right now. They’re both great with the ball. I think they can play off each other when they don’t have the ball.” Unlike the Beal-Booker pairing, which was plagued by injuries, ball-dominance issues, and a slow, clunky offense. The Suns envision a more dynamic, fast-paced system built around spacing and tempo.

The Booker-Green backcourt wasn’t just an accidental result of trading Durant; it was the goal all along. For Gregory, who inherited a bloated roster and a depleted asset chest, the mission was clear from day one. “Our number one goal was to bring in valuable pieces that would help us continue to move forward in the right direction,” Gregory said. “And with the trade came the draft picks and also brought in one of the rising stars in the NBA in Jalen.”

The deal was more than just Green. Dillon Brooks, a physical defender with playoff experience, was brought in to provide the “toughness and grit,” Gregory said. The Suns also landed the No. 10 overall pick, which they used on high-upside center Khaman Maluach, as well as key second-rounders Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea.

The truth behind Kevin Durant move

Kevin Durant’s departure had been coming. Whispers of a potential trade began as early as the 2025 trade deadline, but Gregory waited until the moment was right. “Well, you know, we were in contact with Kevin and his team during the whole time…our number one goal was to find a way to bring in valuable pieces…that would help us continue to move forward,” Gregory shared. Ultimately, Durant chose Houston, and the Suns negotiated from there, pulling together a return that. While not equal in star power, it gives them a shot at long-term success.

It was a high-risk, high-reward play. Durant is a generational scorer, still capable of 30-point nights with ease. But at 36, he wasn’t aligning with Booker’s prime or Phoenix’s future. By flipping him for Green, the Suns locked in a 23-year-old with elite athleticism, an improving jumper, 35.4% from three on 8.1 attempts per game, and the drive to prove himself on a new stage. “Jalen is an explosive scorer who has already shown impressive productivity across the board throughout his young career,” Gregory said. “His athleticism and natural ability are off the charts.”

Jalen Green arrives in Phoenix with a fresh $106 million contract extension and a chip on his shoulder. After leading the Rockets in scoring last season with 21 points per game and helping them to the No. 2 seed, he now gets the chance to grow beside a top-tier talent in Booker. Their games complement each other in theory. Booker is a methodical, efficient scorer who thrives in the mid-range and pick-and-roll, while Green’s slashing, rim-pressure game brings downhill force and transition speed.

Together, they could form a deadly inside-out combo. Add in the hard-nosed defense of Brooks, the upside of Maluach and Williams, and the second-unit energy from Fleming and Brea, and the Suns are looking younger, deeper, and more modern.

With Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal out, the youth movement, headlined by Jalen Green and powered by Devin Booker’s leadership, is in. It might not be immediate, but it’s a start. And for Suns fans? That’s enough. Because for the first time in a while, there’s a clear identity taking shape in the Valley: fast, fearless, and future-focused.