ESPN Honors Stephen Curry With Major Award Days After LeBron James’ ESPYs Remark

It’s been a golden stretch for Stephen Curry, and no, we’re not just talking about his shooting splits. The NBA’s favorite sharpshooter is once again front and center. But this time, it’s not for what he did on an NBA court. The rumors are true, and now confirmed by ESPN and The Hollywood Reporter. Stephen Curry, who led Team USA to its fifth Olympic gold in Paris, is officially up for one of the most prestigious awards in sports media.

Curry averaged 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists over six games with shooting splits of 50/48/100. But it was in the biggest moments that he elevated from great to historic. In the semifinal vs. Serbia, he dropped thirty-six points, going 9 for 14 from deep. The second-highest Olympic scoring night ever by an American. In the final against France, he scored twenty-four points, including twelve in the fourth quarter, sealing Team USA’s gold medal. In total, Curry hit 22 threes, joining Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony in exclusive Olympic company.

Locking in when it mattered most, Steph shot 65.4% from beyond the arc in the final two games. With Team USA clinching its fifth Olympic title, Curry’s clutch gene and leadership were undeniable. So, when the buzz began, it was hardly a surprise for the Warriors fans. The Golden State Warriors shared an Instagram post that sent Dub Nation into celebration mode with the word “GOLDEN.” The post included a carousel of Steph in blue and white. With the caption continuing, “Stephen Curry’s iconic Olympics run is nominated for Best Championship Performance at the 2025 ESPYS.

Vote now at ESPN.com/ESPYS."

Alongside him in the ESPY category are Simone Biles, Freddie Freeman, and Rory McIlroy, all champions in their own right. Simone Biles was the only woman nominated in that category. She even acknowledged Curry’s nomination, praising the moment as a reflection of athletic greatness at the highest level. Both athletes dominated their sports during the Paris Games, and both elevated Team USA’s legacy on the global stage. The ceremony takes place July 16 at The Dolby Theatre in L.A., and fans can vote now on the official ESPYS website.

Just days before the nominations dropped, LeBron James offered a timely reflection on the Mind the Game podcast. Talking about his own ESPYs experience, Bron shared a gem of perspective that suddenly feels tailor made for this Curry moment.

LeBron James’ remarks become a timely echo of greatness.

LeBron James spoke about his own ESPYs experience just days earlier on Mind the Game, “I always kept the main thing, the main thing… The only reason I’m invited to that place is because I played a game of basketball… Nothing will sway me away from what I want my career to look like.” While the remark wasn’t directly about Curry, it resonated with fans watching both icons navigate the spotlight.

At 36 years old, with four NBA titles, two MVPs, and now Olympic gold, Stephen Curry continues to evolve. The 2024–25 season has already seen him named an NBA All-Star Starter, and he recently starred in the 2025 NBA All-Star Tournament, where he captured the MVP. But this ESPY nomination feels different. It’s not just about stats, rather about a legacy moment, a long-overdue Olympic dream realized. And a performance that united a nation around its game’s most electrifying shooter.

Curry didn’t just meet the moment in Paris. He owned it. And thanks to the 2025 ESPYS, the world gets another chance to appreciate just how golden this summer truly was.