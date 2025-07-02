ESPN’s Malika Andrews Breaks Down 3-Hour Free Agency Drama After Shams Charania Revelation

It started like every other NBA free agency. And then it went nuclear. Just minutes into the opening window, deals began to flood in like a tidal wave: MVP extensions; shocking trades, surprise waivers. Phones buzzed, insiders scrambled. And Twitter couldn’t keep up. But through all the chaos, ESPN’s Malika Andrews stood calmly at the center, poised, locked in, and fully in command of the drama that unfolded minute by minute.

Andrews, hosting ESPN’s NBA Today’s three-hour free agency special, delivered what can only be described as a masterclass in live coverage. With the NBA world in flux following a major scoop by Shams Charania, she guided viewers through the storm, deconstructing not just the “what” but the “why” of each jaw-dropping move.

Hosting ESPN’s NBA Today’s marathon free agency special, Andrews delivered sharp, contextualized insight into each move, breaking down the “why now,” not just the “who to where.” Her Instagram story captured the mood before the storm: “Walking into our 3-hour NBA Today free agency special!!” she posted, dressed in all white, full-on girl boss mode.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Later, she shared a carousel post with ESPN’s top NBA minds, Dave McMenamin, Marc J. Spears, Udonis Haslem, Ramona Shelburne, Tim Legler, Brian Windhorst, with Shams Charania appearing on the monitor in the background. The caption? “NBA Free Agency summed up in a frame: business in the front, @shams breaking news in the back.” In another frame, she fist bumps Bobby Marks, symbolic of the synergy that fueled ESPN’s coverage.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) Expand Post

Free agency officially opened Monday night, and while there’s always a buzz, this year hit different. Within minutes, reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signed a four-year, $285 million extension. That alone could’ve headlined a typical night. But not this one. The Milwaukee Bucks followed with a bombshell: waving Damian Lillard to clear room for Myles Turner, who they inked to a $107 million deal.

Denver shook things up by trading for Jonas Valanciunas, the Kings picked up Dennis Schroder, and Jakob Poeltl stayed put in Toronto on a $104 million extension. By the time Jaren Jackson Jr.’s $240 million max extension with the Grizzlies and the Michael Porter Jr.-Cam Johnson swap hit the ticker, fans could barely keep up. And in the eye of the storm? Malika Andrews.

Andrews didn’t just report on Shams’ scoops; she built context around them. Her breakdown explored how that one extension triggered the Bucks’ urgency to act on Turner, which in turn forced Milwaukee to make a massive decision on Lillard. Malika Andrews explained how cap flexibility and the CBA’s stretch provision allowed the Bucks to free up $113 million by waiving Dame, reshaping their roster and future in minutes. And it all truly ignited from none other than Shams Charania.

Shams Charania reveals 2025 Free Agency blockbusters

As one of the NBA’s most plugged-in insiders, Shams Charania’s updates don’t just inform, they move markets. In a stunning cap-clearing maneuver, the Bucks chose to stretch the remainder of Damian Lillard’s contract. Opening room to sign coveted free agent center Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million deal. Charania shared, “He welcomed this change of scenery that he’s going to get. He also is going to be able to — for the first time in his career — pick his next destination.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s a massive move, and unsurprisingly, it didn’t sit well with their franchise cornerstone, Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to Shams, Giannis was not consulted on the decision, which is stunning. This is the two-time MVP, Finals MVP, and the reason Milwaukee even has a championship banner in the last 50 years.

Shams wasted no time revealing Giannis’ feelings. Right after reporting the Damian Lillard move, he said this on NBA Today, “I’m told Giannis Antetokounmpo will continue to evaluate everything. The entire offseason. He took notice of this move today, no doubt. But sources tell me he will evaluate more than just one day.” That doesn’t sound like someone happy with the way things are unfolding. And this is all just adding fuel to the fire around Giannis’ future in Milwaukee. Rumors have been swirling for weeks, but now it’s real. It’s public. Shams added that Giannis will eventually have to take a hard look at the state of the team and ask himself, “At the end of the offseason, my understanding is Giannis Antetokounmpo will ask himself, he’ll look in the mirror, he’ll look around him, and ask the question, ‘Can I win a championship, a second championship, with this team as currently constructed?’”

Shams put it plainly, “The answer to that question faces and looms Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks, and Milwaukee.” That’s where this all heads, the answer to that question. And it’s far from guaranteed Giannis will like what he sees. “I’m told that Giannis will continue to evaluate not just what happened today, but what’s happening all offseason in Milwaukee.” Shams followed that up with another telling line: “Sources tell me that it’s more than just tonight. At the end of the offseason, my understanding is Giannis Antetokounmpo will ask himself, look himself in the mirror, look around him, and say, ‘Can I win a championship with this team?’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And if the answer is “no,” then we’re potentially staring down one of the biggest shake-ups in the league. Chris Haynes, who’s well-connected to Giannis’ inner circle, confirmed what fans feared: Giannis was not happy about the move. If that doesn’t set off alarms in the Bucks front office, nothing will. And sure, Giannis has said he wants to be back: “The Finals are different. I hope to be back soon with the Bucks.” The NBA’s 2025 free agency period may go down as one of the most active in recent history. The cap spiked to $154.647 million, and teams wasted no time spending. Supermaxes, sign-and-trades, trades involving draft picks from 2032, it was a frenzy.