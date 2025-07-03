Hazel Renee Finds Motivation During Vacation Amid Draymond Green Trade Rumors

When the NBA offseason hits full throttle, trade rumors fly faster than Steph Curry shots from deep. But while the headlines are dominated by speculation and salary cap math, it is often the quiet, off the court moments that tell the real stories. And right now, Hazel Renee, actress, singer, mother, and wife of Warriors veteran Draymond Green, is giving fans a glimpse into hers.

The Golden State Warriors are swirling in the middle of a franchise-altering summer. And the future of Draymond Green hangs in the balance. Hazel Renee is doing what many don’t expect during NBA chaos, finding focus. While much of Dub Nation is refreshing Twitter for Giannis Antetokounmpo trade updates, Renee is carving out space for something a little more personal. Self-discipline, family time, and yes, even workouts on vacation.

Renee, who shares four children with Draymond, Olive, Draymond Jr., Cash, and Little Huni, was last spotted enjoying a concert with the whole family in SZA merch. Now, she’s likely on vacation with the kids, stepping back from the bright lights for some well-earned family time. But stepping back doesn’t mean slowing down. That much became clear when Hazel dropped an Instagram Story that had fans doing a double take. Filming herself in the gym, Hazel captioned it with humor and hustle, “Working out on vacay should burn extra calories lol.”



via Imago Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green and actress Hazel Renee arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

No drama, no complaints, just a mom getting her work in while the NBA machine spins. And maybe, just maybe, that quiet work is what’s keeping the Greens grounded as the basketball world keeps guessing what’s next. As Hazel pushes through reps on vacation, back in Golden State, things are anything but peaceful. Draymond Green, a four-time NBA champion, vocal leader, and the defensive heartbeat of the Warriors, has found himself at the center of trade rumors once again.

After a rocky start to the season, the Warriors’ fortunes flipped following Jimmy Butler’s arrival in February. The team surged to a 23-7 finish post-trade and made it to the second round. But with Kevon Looney heading to New Orleans and Jonathan Kuminga entering restricted free agency, GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. has tough decisions ahead. And yes, Draymond is reportedly not untouchable.

What lies ahead for the Warriors’ veteran Daymond Green?

Reports now suggest the Warriors are exploring a blockbuster swap with the Milwaukee Bucks. Let that sink in. For the Warriors, adding Giannis to a trio with Curry and Butler would vault them back into title contention. For the Bucks, fresh off playoff disappointment and having just waived Damian Lillard, it’s a chance to reset, gain future assets, and add a defensive anchor in Green.

But it doesn’t stop there. Golden State is also targeting veteran bigs like Al Horford and Chris Boucher to replace Looney’s presence. They’ve reportedly shown interest in Walker Kessler, though Utah’s Danny Ainge isn’t exactly known for giving up pieces easily. Meanwhile, trade buzz around Jonathan Kuminga has picked up, too, with New Orleans’ Trey Murphy III seen as a potential trade.

All signs point to this being a “make or break” summer for the Warriors’ core. And if the right deal comes along, even Draymond could be on the move. The podcast chatter, the panel debates, and the trade machine mockups have all agreed on one thing: the only true untouchables in Golden State are Steph and Jimmy.

It’s wild to think that after four rings and nearly 900 games, Draymond Green could be headed out of the Bay. But the NBA waits for no one, not even legends. While the front office pieces together the next version of the Warriors, Hazel Renee is over here, setting her own tone. Quiet, consistent, and in control.

And whether Draymond is suiting up alongside Steph and Jimmy this fall or in a new jersey altogether, you can bet Hazel will keep showing up, lifting others up. And yes, getting those extra vacation calories burned. Just another reason why the Green family continues to be the heartbeat behind the hardwood.