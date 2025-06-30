Kandra Randle Drops 2-Word Remark on Timberwolves’ $100M Call After Julius Randle’s Offseason Turn

A year ago, Julius Randle was labeled the “make-weight” in a blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York and jolted the NBA on the eve of training camp. Fast forward to this summer, and the narrative has flipped. The Wolves just committed $100 million over three years to Randle, a deal that signals just how crucial he’s become to their championship window. The man once seen as a gamble is now the team’s No. 2 offensive option behind Anthony Edwards, and he’s earned every cent.

The numbers back it all up. Randle averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in his first year with Minnesota, shooting a career-best 48.5% from the field. But it was after his return from a groin injury in March when he truly took off. Over the final stretch, he was a force, shooting 59% on twos, 40% from deep, and 79% at the line. But before fans, analysts, and front offices could weigh in on the news, it was Kendra Randle, Julius’ wife, who delivered the most succinct and perhaps most meaningful reaction.

In the wake of ESPN’s Shams Charania dropping the extension news, Kendra reposted a congratulatory story from friend Chris Mayberry. Kendra didn’t need to craft a lengthy caption or swipe through a slideshow of moments. With two words, she let the entire year of emotional highs, injuries, locker room questions, and playoff breakthroughs breathe. Her response? A quick but loaded, “Thank you.” Simple, classy, and proud, a two-word statement that captured the emotion behind a hard-earned win for the Randle family.

Kendra Randle posted a photo of her and Julius on a beach getaway, a calm moment amid what must’ve been a whirlwind week. It was a nod to the journey from New York’s brutal media circus to Minnesota’s quiet climb. From being sidelined with a shoulder injury during the Knicks’ 2024 playoff run, to bouncing back, torching the Lakers and Warriors in the playoffs. Randle has proven that he wasn’t just a trade chip. He was the difference-maker. Kendra’s “Thank You” wasn’t just to Mayberry. It felt like it was for everyone who stayed with them through the ups and downs. And maybe a little to the Timberwolves organization for believing in her husband when it mattered.

In the playoffs? He was electric. Julius Randle dropped 23.9 points, 5.9 boards, and 5.9 dimes on .620 true shooting across two playoff rounds. All while going head-to-head with LeBron James and Draymond Green. Minnesota won both series in five games, advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year. But it was in that Warriors series when head coach Chris Finch said, “It’s really what has turned our season around… He gives us just another, almost another point guard out there. It’s been everything for our turnaround. It’s everything for our team.”

But the best compliment may have come from floor general Mike Conley, who summed up Randle’s presence perfectly, “His physicality, his demeanor… it gives us some control. It gives us the ability to kind of settle into who we want to be.” And that’s why Minnesota paid up. Not because they had to, Randle could’ve walked in free agency. But because he earned the right to be part of this core.

Will Julius Randle take a break this off-season?

After all the contract buzz, Randle took time to unwind. The couple were spotted vacationing with their children, soaking up some well-earned sun. Kendra shared a lighthearted moment from the trip: a photo of her and Julius with the caption, “My extensions are everywhere but 😂🤍”. In the shot, Randle’s holding her, eyes down, maybe… maybe looking for one of those runaway extensions . But the honeymoon phase didn’t last long. Very quickly, Randle dropped a video from the gym on his Instagram story. The caption? “Back in dat dungeon Back in dat 😈”. Classic Julius.

From the beach to the bench press. From extensions to execution. The man is locked in. We’ve seen this story before: Randle disappears into the gym in the offseason and comes back transformed. That’s part of the reason why Minnesota gave him the player option for 2027-28. They know he’ll work. They know the effort matches the contract. And now, with a full training camp and a year of chemistry under his belt, expectations will only grow.

Now, the Wolves have locked in Randle, Naz Reid, and Anthony Edwards for the next two seasons. And a continuity play that makes all the sense in the world for a franchise that’s no longer trying to build something, but win with it. Minnesota did not make this deal because of what Randle was. They made it because he will be the steady veteran next to Edwards, the secondary creator, and the playoff bulldozer they hoped for when the Towns trade shocked the league.

The offseason is just heating up, but in Minnesota, the message is already clear: the core is back, the vibes are strong, and Bully Ball Randle is just getting started.