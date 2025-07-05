Lakers Summer League Roster 2025: Schedule, Time & Venue Details

The NBA offseason is heating up, and for fans of the Purple and Gold, that means one thing. It is the Summer League SZN! The Los Angeles Lakers have officially announced their 2025 Summer League roster and schedule. And whether you are here for the rookies, the rivalries, or just trying to catch a glimpse of Bronny James in action, there’s plenty to talk about. So, let’s dive into all the key details, from rosters to rivalries, as the next generation of Lakers hoopers get ready to put on a show in San Francisco and Las Vegas.

Who Is Coaching the Lakers in the 2025 Summer League?

It is not just the players who are getting development reps; the coaching staff is getting some love, too. Beau Levesque, Lakers assistant coach, will take the reins during the California Classic in San Francisco. Lindsey Harding, also a Lakers assistant coach, will serve as a head coach for the Las Vegas NBA 2K26 Summer League. Meanwhile, Harding made waves last season with her leadership and is one of the rising stars in coaching circles. If you’re a fan of future-focused basketball, this coaching duo is something to watch.

What Is the Lakers’ Schedule for the 2025 California Classic?

The California Classic is where the Lakers will get their Summer League started, and it’s all going down at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Date Opponent Time (PT) Network July 5 vs. Warriors 3:30 PM ESPN2 July 6 vs. Heat 1:30 PM NBA TV July 8 vs. Spurs 7:00 PM ESPN

These games might not have Steph, Jimmy, or Wemby, but with rivalries on deck and rosters full of hungry young guys, expect high energy, fast pace, and plenty of highlight dunks.

When and Where Will the Lakers Play in the NBA 2K26 Summer League?

Once the Cali Classic wraps up, it’s off to Las Vegas for the main event of Summer League. All games will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center from July 10 to July 20. And yes…it’s going to be lit. The Lakers are scheduled for four games, beginning from the 10th July until the 17th July. With a fifth matchup, TBD based on their record.

What Is the Lakers’ NBA 2K26 Summer League Schedule?

The matchups are stacked. Circle these dates on your calendar and prep the snacks:

Date Opponent Time (PT) Network July 10 vs. Mavericks 5:00 PM ESPN July 12 vs. Pelicans 5:30 PM ESPN2 July 14 vs. Clippers 7:30 PM NBA TV July 17 vs. Celtics 6:00 PM ESPN July 18–20 TBD – Based on Record TBD TBD

Whether it is Bronny James going head-to-head with the No.1 pick Cooper Flagg, an L.A. showdown with the Clippers, or a classic rivalry with the Celtics, this is must-watch stuff for any Lakers fan.

Who Are the Notable Players on the Lakers’ 2025 Summer League Roster?

The Lakers’ roster has got a bit of everything, from NBA veterans, college standouts, to raw talent. Here are the highlights: This will mark Bronny James’ (G, USC) year two, and it is all about growth. Bronny‘s expected to have a larger role, and yes, the spotlight is always on when your dad is LeBron.

via Imago Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Likewise, Dalton Knecht(G, Tennessee), the sharpshooting wing, had a strong rookie year. He will be expected to lead offensively. Darius Bazley (F) is the most experienced player on the roster with 6 years of NBA experience. Think of him as the vet presence. Adou Thiero from Arkansas, the Lakers’ 2025 second-round pick, is known for elite athleticism and defense. He’ll be a must-watch, especially in the Flagg matchup. Then there is Eric Dixon, hailing from Villanova. He is an NCAA scoring leader and stretch-5 specialist. The Lakers love a big man who can shoot.

At last, RJ Davis, Arthur Kaluma, and Augustas Marciulionis have all signed to Exhibit 10 deals, fighting for two-way or G-League spots.

How Many Rookies Are on the Lakers’ Summer League Roster in 2025?

This time around, the Lakers are leaning into youth, with 10 out of 17 players being rookies. Some hail from NCAA powerhouses like UNC, Maryland, and Villanova, while international talent includes Augustas Marciulionis from Lithuania and Sam Mennenga from New Zealand. The vibe? Development, upside, and international scouting are on full display.

What Positions Do the Lakers Summer League Players Cover?

It’s a balanced squad built for Summer League matchups.

Guards Forwards Centers Bronny James Darius Bazley Trey Jemison III RJ Davis Eric Dixon DJ Steward Cole Swider Dalton Knecht Arthur Kaluma TY Johnson Julian Reese Augustas Marciulionis Sir Jabari Rice

While the only center, Trey Jemison III, is the anchor in the paint, bringing size and toughness.

Where Can Fans Watch the Lakers’ 2025 Summer League Games?

Catch every dunk, dime, and defensive lockdown on ESPN, ESPN2, and NBA TV. And streaming on ESPN+ or NBA League Pass. No excuses, whether you’re a hardcore fan or just want to see Bronny hit some step-backs, these games will be nationally televised.

Where Will the Summer League Be Played?

Two locations for Summer League action:

California Classic–Chase Center, San Francisco (July 5–8)

NBA 2K26 Summer League–Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas (July 10–20)

The Summer League isn’t just pickup ball. It is the NBA’s proving ground. For players like Bronny James, it’s a chance to quiet the doubters. For rookies like Adou Thiero, it’s their first audition under the bright lights. And for die-hard Lakers fans, it’s a chance to see who could crack the rotation when the real games begin in October.

The 2025 Lakers Summer League roster has potential, personality, and some serious drama baked into the schedule. Rivalries, redemption arcs, and rookie rivalries? Let the Summer League soap opera begin.