Lakers & Warriors Fans Find Hope After Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Reported Tension With Bucks Over Damian Lillard

The Milwaukee Bucks made a move that sent shockwaves across the league. Fresh off acquiring defensive-minded center Myles Turner, the Bucks made an even more surprising decision. They officially waived Damian Lillard, stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract over five years. On paper, the Bucks swapped out an injured veteran star for a younger, healthier center. But in the locker room? The emotional ripple effects were immediate.

According to Chris Haynes, “Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is not pleased with the team’s decision to waive Damian Lillard.” This was supposed to be the duo: Giannis Antetokounpo and Dame. Championship-caliber, pick-and-roll nightmares for opposing defenses. But now, with Lillard gone and the Bucks coming off three straight first-round playoff exits, the foundation that once looked so promising is clearly cracked.

To make things even more complicated, Giannis actually helped recruit Myles Turner. Evan Sidery reported, “Giannis Antetokounmpo helped recruit Myles Turner to the Bucks, they both loved the idea of pairing up, per @ShamsCharania.” So what’s happening?

Well, seems like Giannis wanted Turner and Damian Lillard. The front office chose just one. That choice may prove to be more costly than the $113 million still owed to Lillard.

But that is not all, the reaction from around the league was as fast as it was furious. And optimistic if you’re from L.A. or the Bay Area. One wrote on X formerly Twitter, “Bucks waiving Dame while injured is heartless. Just bring Giannis to Lakers. This is disgusting.”

And it’s not just wild tweets, either. There is some real context to it. The Lakers have purposefully passed on spending big in free agency this summer to preserve cap space for 2027. When stars like Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell, and Giannis Antetokounmpo could become available via free agency or trade.

And the Warriors? Their fans aren’t quiet either. “@Giannis_An34 go ahead and request that trade to the Warriors,” wrote another netizen. The Bucks made their move. Whether it was calculated or reckless depends on who you ask. But one thing’s for sure, they’ve opened a door.

This is a Developing story…