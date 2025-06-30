NBA Summer League Schedule: When Will VJ Edgecombe Debut for the Philadelphia 76ers?

The Process continues, this time, with an electric 19-year-old guard from the Bahamas. The Sixers are betting big on a new face to change the trajectory of the franchise. And his name? VJ Edgecombe. Fans won’t have to wait long to see him in action. With the NBA Summer League right around the corner, excitement is building in Philly. After a disappointing season marred by injuries and missed opportunities. The Summer League offers something the city is craving: hope. And all eyes are on VJ, the Sixers’ bold choice at No. 3 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The last time Philadelphia held the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, they selected Joel Embiid, a move that reshaped the franchise. Fast forward to 2025, and the Sixers find themselves in a familiar position. With another top-three pick. But instead of trading the pick, as many speculated, they stayed put and selected VJ Edgecombe, a dynamic guard out of Baylor.

While the selection was not a lock. Top prospects Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper were long gone. Ace Bailey canceled his workout with Philly. Yet, when the clock hit zero, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Edgecombe’s name. “No, I had no clue what was going on,” Edgecombe admitted. “I was like, I’m just living in the moment until they tell me that I’m going there when I was at the table. Like 15 seconds before they drafted me… It was still up in the air about what was going on.” A surprise pick for some, but one that might just be franchise-altering again.

VJ Edgecombe is the kind of player Philly fans can rally behind. Gritty, athletic, and defensive-minded. The 6’5″ guard averaged fifteen points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists as a freshman at Baylor, and he did it with a relentless motor. Meanwhile, Edgecombe isn’t being asked to carry the offense just yet, and that’s a good thing. With scorers like Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid, Edgecombe will get to grow into his role while impacting the game on both ends. “I feel like I’ll be able to play off them,” Edgecombe said. “They’re great players. Embiid is the MVP of the league… I just feel like I fit in well with them. And even coach (Nick) Nurse. He’s a defensive-minded coach. And I feel like I play a lot of defense.”

Off the court, he’s grounded. From his small Bahamian island to the NBA stage, “It’s crazy because my island is only seven miles long. I don’t think anyone on that island would dream of playing in the NBA, let alone making it. It would just sound so crazy… I’m just truly blessed to be in that position.” Philly’s known for loving guys who wear their hearts on their sleeves. Edgecombe feels like he is already fitting the description.

With Edgecombe now officially part of the Sixers’ Summer League roster, his debut is set for July 5 in Salt Lake City. When Philadelphia takes on the Utah Jazz, led by No. 5 pick Ace Bailey. It’s a must-watch from the jump.

What to expect on the Summer League Schedule

The Sixers will use both the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues to test their young core. Including second-rounder Johni Broome and new signee Hunter Sallis, a sharpshooting guard from Wake Forest. Their Salt Lake City Schedule will begin on July 5 with Sixers vs. Jazz, then on July 7, Sixers vs. Thunder and at last on July 8, Sixers vs. Grizzlies.



Likewise, expect Edgecombe to be matched up against some of the league’s top rookie competition right away. Like the reigning world champion, Thunder.

Las Vegas Schedule:

July 10: Sixers vs. Spurs (featuring Dylan Harper) — 10 p.m.

July 12: Sixers vs. Hornets (featuring Kon Knueppel) — 6:30 p.m.

July 15: Sixers vs. Wizards (featuring Tre Johnson) — 8:30 p.m.

July 16: Sixers vs. Mavericks (featuring Cooper Flagg) — 8 p.m.

From the No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg to No. 2 Dylan Harper, Edgecombe will get trial-by-fire opportunities to prove he belongs. And let’s be real, Philly fans wouldn’t want it any other way. VJ Edgecombe’s debut couldn’t come at a better time. The Sixers need fresh energy. They need defense. And most of all, they need a spark. That’s what the Summer League is all about: finding the next piece of the puzzle. Here is what the roster could look like:

Player Position Izan Almansa Forward Johni Broome Center Jack Clark Guard VJ Edgecombe Guard Alex Reese Center Hunter Sallis Guard Saint Thomas Forward

While Edgecombe won’t have to be the star right away. But every steal, fast break dunk, and locked-in defensive possession this July could be the beginning of something special. Just like Embiid in 2014, Edgecombe might just be the next No. 3 pick that turns the tide in Philly.