Paul George & Wife Daniela Visit LA Amid Unusual 76ers Trade Rumors

In a league where timing is everything, sometimes it’s not what you say, but rather what you post. This week, Paul George and his wife, Daniela Rajic, were seen enjoying a night out at Dodger Stadium… right as his name popped up in trade rumors involving the Philadelphia 76ers.

Coincidence? Maybe. But in the NBA offseason, especially around free agency and the draft, nothing goes unnoticed. And definitely not when a star player’s future is already up in the air. The George family made the trip out west to take in the Dodgers vs. White Sox matchup. And fans were treated to a few behind-the-scenes moments thanks to Daniela’s Instagram Stories. She posted three updates from the evening.

The first was a photo of the couple smiling together; Paul in a Dodgers-themed jumper, clearly leaning into the L.A. spirit. In the second Story, she filmed the stadium erupting in cheers, likely a big moment during what ended up being a Dodgers win. The third post was a quick selfie of Daniela marking her attendance at the match. While nothing too out of the ordinary, it was still enough to spark curiosity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The couple looked relaxed, carefree, and very much at home in Los Angeles. For fans of the Clippers, Lakers, and 76ers alike, it raised eyebrows. Not because it’s shocking for an L.A. native like PG to be in town, but because of the timing.

Just days before the Dodgers sighting, NBA reporter Chris Mannix stirred the pot while discussing the 76ers’ draft options. On The Crossover NBA Show, Mannix said, “I don’t know what Philadelphia is going to do here. Do they just sit on that draft pick and take it? Or do they try to package it? Is Paul George in play? I’ve heard some of that over the last 24 hours—that they could be looking to trade back with Paul George to do something there.”

Well, that’s not a minor rumor. That’s a respected insider connecting George’s name to real trade chatter just hours before the draft. George is under contract for three more seasons, with a potential total of $162.4 million. So any move involving him wouldn’t be a cap-light shuffle. But not everyone is buying it. Marc Stein pushed back with a firm counterpoint from inside league circles.

“It has been frequently reported this month that the Sixers were exploring the prospect of trading down a couple spots in the lottery if a team near Philadelphia’s No. 3 overall selection was also willing to take on the Paul George’s contract as part of the transaction. ‘Nonsense,’ said one league source briefed on Philly’s thinking.”

So who’s right? As always with the NBA offseason, the truth often lies somewhere in the middle. Whether its exploratory talks or more serious groundwork, George’s name isn’t being floated without reason.

Philly’s Bigger Picture and George’s Uncertain Role

Paul George came to Philly as part of the team’s win-now push alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. On paper, it made sense. A healthy PG gives the 76ers a legitimate two-way threat who can take pressure off Embiid and spread the floor. But there’s that word… healthy. George hasn’t had the best injury luck in recent seasons, and if things go sideways again, the Sixers may not want to ride out the remainder of his contract.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s front office is navigating a pivotal offseason. They used their No. 3 pick on Jared McCain and picked up V.J. Edgecombe, a clear move to add youth and energy to their core. But they’re still hunting for reliability and postseason poise, something George hasn’t consistently delivered since his Indiana days.

Meanwhile, out West, the Lakers are sitting in an unusual spot after LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million player option. While many assumed that it locked him at L.A. for another season, quotes from Shams Charania suggested otherwise. LeBron, reportedly watching how the Lakers build around Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, may be open to a change if things stagnate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that brings us back to Philadelphia. Could LeBron James actually land in Philly if the 76ers move Paul George? It’s a long shot, but not impossible. A speculative trade idea even surfaced. The Hawks receive Gabe Vincent, while the 76ers receive LeBron James and Bronny James. And the Lakers receive Paul George, Andre Drummond, a 2028 unprotected 1st-round pick, and a 2031 top-three protected 1st-round pick.



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s wild, yes. But given Philly’s rumored desire to offload PG’s deal, the logic lines up. George may be a great two-way player, but LeBron, even at 40, brings gravity, leadership, and postseason pedigree. For now, George remains a 76er. But as the free agency dominoes fall and contenders recalibrate, PG-13’s name is likely to stay in the rumor mill. He’s too talented to ignore and too risky to keep without a clear role.

And with Mark Walter, owner of both the Dodgers and the Lakers, calling the shots in both arenas, maybe that’s not just a fun fact. Maybe it’s a clue.