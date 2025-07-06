Stephen Curry Breaks Silence With 8-Word Reaction Amid Ex-Teammate’s Message to Joe Lacob & Steve Kerr

Kevon Looney has officially signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in free agency, closing the chapter on a decade in the Bay. But before walking out, he penned a raw and heartfelt farewell through The Players’ Tribune, titled “Thank You, Bay Areaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa,” a love letter to the Warriors, their fans, and to the franchise that helped turn a 19-year-old rookie into one of the NBA’s most respected veterans.

And while every word was filled with gratitude, emotion, and maturity, one name kept surfacing throughout: Stephen Curry. Looney didn’t hold back in expressing what Curry and Draymond Green meant to him. “Those were my first two calls,” he wrote, describing the emotional moment he had to tell them he was leaving. “Those guys, they’ve been my big brothers for the past 10 years — showing me the ropes, guiding me, helping me to grow up.” Looney didn’t just respect Steph, he leaned on him. And in one particularly sincere message to the organization, Looney directly addressed the very top: “To Coach Kerr, to Joe Lacob — thank you guys for trusting in me, for believing in me, for seeing something in me that, honestly, even I didn’t always see in myself.”

Following Looney’s farewell post, Curry took to Instagram to repost a carousel that Looney had shared. One of the most memorable images showed Loon in a champagne-soaked celebration, a reminder of just how essential he was to the Dubs’ success. In that post, Looney had captioned it: “I’m Bay Area for life, no matter where I go.” Steph’s response? Short, but powerful. “Forever a legend Toon!!!! ‘17 on the clock!’” Eight words. One statement of respect, legacy, and loyalty.

That “17 on the clock” is a nod to Looney’s jersey number 5 and his lasting place in Warriors lore, a reminder that real ones never get forgotten. And “Toon”? That’s the nickname. The brotherhood. The behind-the-scenes stuff fans only dream of being a part of. Curry’s message was a seal of honor.

AD

This is a Developing Story…