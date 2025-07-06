Unlike LeBron James, Close Friend Chris Paul Makes Major Career Announcement After Clear Message to LA Teams

The NBA offseason is always wild, but this summer? It’s personal. While the spotlight continues to follow LeBron James and his cryptic future with the Lakers. This time, it’s his longtime friend and fellow future Hall of Famer, Chris Paul, who just sent shockwaves through the league. And unlike LeBron, who’s playing chess with teams across the NBA, CP3 might be making his final move on the board.

Chris Paul, one of the most cerebral and decorated point guards in NBA history, hinted in a recent sit-down with Jemele Hill that the 2025–26 season could be his last dance. “At the most, a year, you know. I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself,” he said.

But “one last year” does not necessarily mean “anywhere.” Paul knows exactly where he wants to be. And he’s sent that message loud and clear. While LeBron James continues to weigh his options amid talks of loyalty, legacy, and maybe even a surprise trade. Paul has one priority: family.

Weeks ago Paul made headlines when he told The Pat McAfee Show that he wants to be close to his family, saying, “My son just turned 16. My daughter’s 12. The past six seasons I have lived without them… I want to be dad.” That message? Unmistakable. CP3 wants Los Angeles, not for the glam, not for a super team reunion, but because that’s where his people are. This isn’t about rings anymore. This is about roots.

This is a Developing Story…