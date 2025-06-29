What Are Julian Reese’s Ethnicity and Religion? All About Lakers Rookie’s Nationality & Early Life Revealed

Who exactly is Julian Reese, and why is he suddenly on everyone’s radar? The 6-foot-9 forward made waves in the Big Ten, not just with his size and strength, but with a relentless motor that powered Maryland through tough matchups. His back-to-back double-doubles became routine, his dominance in the paint undeniable. Now, after being selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2025 NBA Draft, Reese is stepping into a much bigger spotlight—and all eyes are watching what he’ll do next. But for fans, the curiosity goes beyond his on-court game.

With his sister, WNBA Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, openly discussing her spiritual journey and strong family roots, many are eager to know more about Julian’s personal life. Is he grounded in the same faith? What is his ethnicity, and how has his background shaped who he is today? As the story of Julian Reese unfolds, we bring you more on it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Julian Reese’s Ethnicity?

Julian Reese is proudly African American, born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland—a city known for its grit, heart, and deep-rooted sense of community. He grew up in a tight-knit, upper-middle-class household that emphasized values over flash, where hard work, faith, and family always came first. Alongside his sister Angel, Julian was shaped by a home that fostered discipline, belief, and a fierce sense of self-worth.

AD

Much of that foundation came from their mother, Angel Webb, a strong and determined woman who raised both children as a single parent after parting ways with their father. She played the role of both nurturer and guide, ensuring her kids stayed focused and empowered. Though there’s been some distance from their father’s side, their lineage remains part of the conversation. During a candid TikTok Live, Angel once revealed, “My dad and my grandma said it’s actually Indian…she’s part-, half-, something Indian.”

While Julian, the rookie LA Laker star, has not publicly commented on this aspect himself, it’s part of their shared family heritage, highlighting that his identity is firmly rooted in his African American heritage, shaped by the values, resilience, and communal spirit of his family and city.

What is Julian Reese’s Religion?

While Julian Reese does not often post about his religion directly, multiple sources and family insights suggest that he comes from a “very faithful household.” His sister Angel Reese has also proudly spoken about her devotion to the Christian faith. She frequently posts Bible verses, shares her gratitude to God on social media. And even talked about the joy she felt going to chapel for the first time. “The best thing anyone can do or tell me is that they prayed or have been praying for me!” Her words reflect the deep sense of attachment in the Reese family when it comes to faith.

via Imago Credits: Imagn

Angel has time and again told fans that faith transcends basketball for her, and that players from different teams are always welcome to join her in the chapel. This kind of spiritual foundation doesn’t happen in a vacuum; rather, it reflects the environment Julian was also raised in.

Although Julian is not as open about religion as Angel is, it’s safe to say that the values of faith, discipline, and humility are embedded in his character and performance. Those who’ve followed the Reese siblings closely know how tight-knit and faithful to their family they are.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Julian Reese’s Nationality?

Julian Reese, born on 30th June, 2003, is American by nationality, and his identity as a U.S. citizen aligns seamlessly with his journey through the ranks of American basketball—from Maryland’s Big Ten spotlight to the global stage of the NBA. Growing up with athlete parents and a sporty elder sister, Julian always knew what he wanted in his future. He played his high school ball at St. Frances Academy, just a short drive from the University of Maryland’s College Park campus. Ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 60 overall player in the 2020 class by 247Sports.

As a freshman, he played in 32 games, racking up blocks and proving his value early. By his sophomore year, he earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and posted the third-highest field goal percentage in Maryland history. He was part of Maryland’s “Crab Five” and ranked 10th in the nation with 13 double-doubles. In the NCAA Tournament, he made history, becoming the second player in Maryland history to record over 1,000 career rebounds, now sitting at 1,006 rebounds and 1,476 points.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, he’s taken the next step. Becoming part of the Lakers entourage on NBA Draft weekend, his sister Angel showed her excitement on X, posting: “OPPORTUNITY. COME ON JU.” Their mom, Angel Webb, chimed in too, celebrating his deal with the Lakers by sharing a graphic and writing, “#NBASummerLeague.”

Julian comes from a close-knit, hardworking family rooted in Black American culture and Christian faith. His story is one of steady growth, strong values, and big dreams coming true. Now rocking Lakers purple and gold, Julian’s about to make some noise on the pro stage. And with a strong foundation behind him, from Baltimore to College Park to the NBA, he’s more than ready.