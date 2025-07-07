What Is Jock Landale’s Net Worth in 2025? Grizzlies Star’s Salary, Contract, Endorsements & More Revealed

Jock Landale, the towering Australian center standing at 6-foot-11, has carved out a steady career in the NBA. Born in East Malvern, Australia, Landale was a standout at Saint Mary’s College. Despite going undrafted in 2018, he started his professional journey with Partizan in Serbia and has also played for Zalgiris and Melbourne United.

Now 29, he has since made his mark with multiple NBA teams, including the San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets. As of July 2025, Landale has joined the Memphis Grizzlies on a new deal, continuing his journey in the league.

What is Jock Landale’s Net Worth?

While Jock Landale’s exact net worth remains a mystery, it is estimated to be approximately $34.5 million. The total number is a reflection of Landale’s NBA salaries and overseas earnings, which includes stints in Europe before entering the league. His four-year NBA career has seen a steady increase in pay, with a significant leap after his 2023 contract with Houston. As for his endorsements, he is yet to sign any contracts with a name brand. However, as the league sees more of him, the blitz and glamour of NBA is sure to follow him.

Jock Landale Contract Breakdown (2025)

After signing a four-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Rockets in 2023, Jock Landale was waived in July 2025 just before his $8M salary for the 2025–26 season became guaranteed. He has since signed a one-year veteran minimum deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, giving him a fresh shot to contribute as a backup big man. Here’s a breakdown of his contracts over the years.

The estimated NBA veteran minimum for a player with 4 years of experience. Actual salary may vary based on league CBA adjustments.

Jock Landale Career Earnings

Jock Ladndale’s total career earnings are $18,591,770, as per Sportrac. Let us now see a breakdown of Landale’s career earnings over the years.

Year Team Salary 2021–22 San Antonio Spurs $925,258 2022–23 Phoenix Suns $1,563,518 2023–24 Houston Rockets $8,000,000 2024–25 Houston Rockets $8,000,000

Jock Landale College and Professional Career

Jock Landale’s basketball journey kicked off at Saint Mary’s College, where he became a household name in the West Coast Conference. By his senior year, Landale was a Consensus All-American, 2017–18 WCC Player of the Year, and a 2× All-WCC selection. Averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game over his college career with a shooting percentage north of 60%, Landale’s post moves and high-efficiency play turned heads. Yet, he still went undrafted in 2018, but that was a wake-up call which only pushed him further.

via Imago Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Jock Landale (2) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Undeterred, Landale took his talents to Europe, playing with Partizan Belgrade and Zalgiris Kaunas, before returning home to star for Melbourne United. His MVP-level play in the NBL earned him a contract with the San Antonio Spurs in 2021. Over the next four years, he played for the Suns, Rockets, and now Grizzlies, always filling the role of a dependable rotational big man. He may not grab the headlines like Jokic or Embiid, but ask anyone who’s gone against him in the paint, Landale’s got game.

While Landale’s NBA numbers are modest, 5.4 PPG and 3.3 RPG across 220 games, his impact is often felt beyond the stat sheet. He has size, effort, and a floor-spacing option at center. Landale shot at 42.3% from three in 2024-25, And the Grizzlies are betting on those qualities as they look to solidify their frontcourt depth with Zach Edey recovering from ankle surgery.

With several suitors reportedly interested after his Houston exit, it was clear Jock Landale still has plenty of NBA life left in him. And if there’s one thing we know learned from his career so far, it’s not to count this Aussie out.