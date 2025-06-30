What Is Julian Reese’s Net Worth in 2025? Lakers Rookies’ Contract, Salary & More Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers made a quiet but intriguing move this offseason by signing Maryland’s big man Julian Reese to their Summer League roster. While he went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, Reese brings a strong college resume, and now has a chance to prove himself in the biggest basketball league.

At 6’9”, Reese is a physical and high-motor forward who just wrapped up a standout four-year career at Maryland. Averaging 13.3 points, nine rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game as a senior, he shot an impressive 55.5% from the field. Although he never stretched the floor with a three-point shot, his paint presence and defensive instincts earned him accolades like All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and NABC All-District First Team honors.

Reese ended his Terrapins career with 1,488 points and over a thousand rebounds, joining Maryland legend Len Elmore as the only players in program history to hit those numbers. He also finished with 37 career double-doubles, second all-time in school history, and ranked top ten in blocks and field goal percentage. As for Julian’s net worth, nothing yet is publicly known. But notably, Reese has made serious moves off the court before his NBA opportunity. Scoring three big-time NIL deals during his college days, including partnerships with Outback Steakhouse, BRADY, and Turtle NIL, a collective designed to support Maryland men’s basketball.

Now, while the exact dollar amounts weren’t made public, you can bet the bag was big enough to convince him to run it back for his senior year at Maryland instead of jumping early to the pros. That says something, not just about the value he brought to the Terps, but the kind of brand and personality he is already building.

Julian is playing the long game, and now the NBA’s watching. So, without further ado, let us dive into what this contract means for Julian Reese. And what his NBA future might look like in purple and gold.

How Much is Julian Reese’s Contract Deals Worth with the Los Angeles Lakers?

For now, Julian Reese signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. This gives him the opportunity to participate in the NBA Summer League this July. The exact financial terms of his deal are publicly available yet, as is typical for summer league and Exhibit 10 contracts. The structure is fairly standard for undrafted players trying to break into the league.

Most likely, Reese’s deal is a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract. This would allow the Lakers to convert it into a two-way contract or funnel him into their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. While giving him a bonus of up to $75,000 if he stays with the organization through training camp and the start of the G-League season.

This type of contract gives players like Reese a real shot to showcase their skills in front of NBA coaches and executives. Specially on a Lakers Summer League squad expected to feature Bronny James, and Dalton Knecht. His debut will be on July 10 against the Dallas Mavericks, who are also set to field Cooper Flagg

What is Julian Reese’s Salary with the Los Angeles Lakers?

Right now, Julian Reese is not on a guaranteed NBA salary, since his contract is likely tied to the Summer League and possibly Exhibit 10 terms. Likewise, he is currently earning per diem payments and travel accommodations for the duration of the Summer League from July 10 to 20 in Las Vegas, with the potential to earn a training camp invite. If he impresses enough to earn a two-way contract, his salary could be around $560,000 for the 2025–26 season, which is the standard for players on two-way deals under the current NBA CBA.

And If he manages to crack the Lakers’ full roster and land a standard NBA deal, his rookie minimum would jump to around $1.2 million per year. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The key here is that the Summer League gives Reese a platform to prove himself, and possibly lock down a two-way deal. Or better yet, earn a full roster spot.

What is Julian Reese’s Future in the NBA After Signing with the Lakers?

All things considered, Julian Reese has an uphill battle. The Lakers are in full win-now mode, with stars like LeBron James and Luka Doncic anchoring the team, along with young talents like Knecht and Bronny already drawing attention. It’s not easy to crack a rotation on a team this loaded.

But Reese brings qualities the Lakers need; size, rebounding, interior defense, and toughness. LA lacked depth at the center position last season, and if he can show out in Vegas, he may carve out a niche as a glass cleaner and defensive stopper. He would not need to shoot threes if he can dominate the paint and set hard screens. Plus, having a pro like Angel Reese, his WNBA All-Star sister, by his side gives him a taste of what it takes to shine under the bright lights. She is already backing him hard. “OPPORTUNITY. COME ON JU,” Angel wrote after his signing. And she’s right, this is Julian’s moment.

Whether he sticks with the Lakers or lands elsewhere. His performance in the Summer League could earn him a G-League call-up, a two-way deal, or even a long-term role as a backup big man somewhere in the league. It all depends on how he performs when it matters most. He has the pedigree, the motor, and the heart to make it. Now, he just needs to prove it.