What Is Nigel Hayes-Davis’ Net Worth in 2025? Ex-Lakers Forward’s Contract Details, Salary & More Revealed

Nigel Hayes-Davis, the 6-foot-8 forward from Wisconsin, is back in the NBA. Now at 30, the EuroLeague champion and 2025 Finals MVP has signed a one-year contract with the Phoenix Suns. It comes after Hayes-Davis went undrafted back during the 2017 NBA Draft, following which he initially joined G League’s Westchester Knicks.

This was followed by stints with the Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and the Sacramento Kings, following which, since 2018, Davis has been a journeyman in foreign leagues. Joining after spending three full years with Fenerbahce, the former Wisconsin Badger, known for his all-around play and intelligence, returns to the NBA after a breakout year. \Last season, he averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 41% shooting from three. which has prompted the Suns to recall him to the big league.

What is Nigel Hayes-Davis’ Net Worth?

While Nigel Hayes-Davis’ net worth is not publicly available, based on his basketball earnings in Europe and the NBA, it is estimated to be in the low seven-figure range. He earned close to $2.2 Million in Europe and will make over $2 million this year with the Suns.

So, while he may not be among the NBA’s wealthiest stars, Hayes-Davis has carved out a financially successful career, and he is now set to undergo further financial windfalls as he signs an NBA contract.

Nigel Hayes-Davis’ Contract Breakdown

Nigel Hayes-Davis activated a $1 million NBA buyout clause to leave his contract with Fenerbahce, which was originally set through 2027. He signed a fully guaranteed, one-year contract with the Phoenix Suns for the 2025–26 NBA season. The contract is estimated at $2,048,44.

Nigel Hayes-Davis’ Salary

For the 2025–26 NBA season, Nigel Hayes-Davis will earn $2,048,494 with the Phoenix Suns. Here is the salary breakdown with the Suns:

Year Base Salary 2025-26 $2,048,494

This is a veteran minimum contract that is fully guaranteed.

Nigel Hayes-Davis’ Career Earnings

Nigel Hayes-Davis’ professional career earnings, including his NBA and overseas salaries, are outlined below:

Year Age Team(s) Annual Salary 2017 23 Sacramento Kings $55,296 New York Knicks (G-League) LA Lakers $50,000 $46,080 LA Lakers Toronto Raptors $46,080 $46,080 2022– 24 27–29 Fenerbahce (Turkey) €2,000,000 (~$2.1M) 2025 30 Phoenix Suns $2,048,494

Nigel Hayes-Davis’ total Estimated Career Earnings till 2025 is little over $4.3 Million.

Nigel Hayes-Davis’ College and Professional Career

If you watched college hoops in the 2010s, you probably remember Nigel Hayes-Davis. He was that versatile forward with swagger and wit, playing under Bo Ryan and then Greg Gard at Wisconsin. A key figure in the Badgers’ 2014–15 run to the NCAA title game, Hayes-Davis helped take down then-undefeated Kentucky in the Final Four. Against none other than Devin Booker, who is now his teammate in Phoenix. He finished his college career as the only Badger ever to rank top 10 in points, rebounds, and assists, piling up 1,857 points, 749 boards, and 312 dimes.

via Imago Credits-X

Despite that stellar resume, Nigel Hayes-Davis went undrafted in 2017, before enjoying three short NBA stints. After just nine NBA games, he packed his bags for Europe, and that is where his story really took off.

In Europe, Hayes-Davis became a legitimate star. After stopping in Lithuania, Spain, and Turkey, he blossomed with Fenerbahce. Here he led the team to a 2025 EuroLeague championship, won Final Four MVP, and even dropped an EuroLeague-record 50 points in a single game. He was a two-time EuroLeague First Team selection and Turkish League MVP. Bottom line? He didn’t just survive in Europe…he dominated there.

Last summer, Hayes-Davis joined the USA Select Team, scrimmaging against the Olympic squad. That exposure, along with his historic run in 2025, put him back on the NBA radar. Now with Phoenix, he’ll battle for minutes behind guys like Royce O’Neale, Grayson Allen, and even Ryan Dunn. But if his Euro tape translates, the Suns may have found a veteran capable of making it in the NBA.

From G-League hustle to EuroLeague hero, Hayes-Davis is proof that the NBA door can reopen if you keep performing.