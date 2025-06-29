Who Are Chance McMillan’s Parents? All You Need to Know About Warriors Rookie’s Family & Background

Chance McMillan is a name NBA fans are starting to get familiar with. Especially after his impressive super-senior season with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and recent deal with the Golden State Warriors. Known for his deadly 3-point shooting and relentless work ethic, McMillan went from street ball-inspired backyard sessions to being one of the best sharpshooters in college basketball.

Born on December 12, 2001, in Vallejo, California, McMillan played five college seasons between Grand Canyon and Texas Tech. While making a name for himself as a tough, driven guard with a scorer’s mentality. He wrapped up his college career with 1,467 points, 245 made 3-pointers. And numerous accolades, including All-Big 12 Second Team honors and two Big 12 Newcomer of the Week awards. But behind all those stats and accolades is a family that’s been with him since day one. So, who are the people who raised this rising basketball talent?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Chance McMillans’s parents?

Chance McMillan’s parents are James McMillan and Judy Bowers, two dedicated and supportive figures who helped guide him through the ups and downs of chasing his basketball dream. McMillan credits his mom and dad for much of his development, especially in his early years. He recalls growing up watching streetball legend Hot Sauce, then heading straight to the backyard to mimic those crazy dribble moves. That love for the game, that sense of fun and creativity, it all started at home, with his parents encouraging him every step of the way.

AD

Chance grew up alongside siblings Joy and Justin, forming a tight-knit Bay Area family that played basketball together, supported each other’s dreams, and stuck together through thick and thin. His older siblings helped shape his early love for competition, and those backyard games no doubt played a role in the player he is today.

via Imago Credits-X

While there’s limited public information about their careers, we know that Judy Bowers, in particular, is the heartbeat of Chance’s story. She worked hard, traveled for AAU tournaments, encouraged his development, and kept pushing him. Even when things got tough. Chance notes that, “My mom is my hero. She is the hardest working person I know and without her I would not be where I’m at today. We are like Bonnie and Clyde.”

A woman who showed him what it means to work hard, stay humble, and give back. From supporting his early tournaments to pushing him to chase his prep school opportunity, and eventually backing his college decisions, Judy and James have always given Chance what he needed, not just in resources, but in love, belief, and grit.

What ethnicity are Chance McMillans’s parents?

While there is no direct public confirmation, Chance McMillan is African-American. Moreover, his upbringing in Vallejo, a city known for its cultural richness and diversity, has always been part of his identity. Speaking of his hometown, he said,

“My tattoo is a mixture of Vallejo and San Francisco. I have the Vallejo City sign on there and I have the Bay Bridge on my arm as well. I went to school in San Francisco and have been staying over at my grandparents’ house sometimes during the school years. My mom’s house is in Vallejo where I stay. This tattoo is also a constant reminder of not forgetting where I came from and how far I came. If it wasn’t for Vallejo, I would for sure not be who I am today.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Bay Area’s Black community helped shape his values, toughness, and confidence, things he now brings with him to every court he steps on.

Chance McMillans’ relationship with his parents

As Chance steps into the next chapter of his career, signing with the Golden State Warriors after going undrafted. His relationship with his parents, especially his mother, is stronger than ever. He wears their love and lessons like armor, and even has a tattoo on his arm representing Vallejo and the Bay Area, a tribute not just to where he’s from, but to the people who got him here. “My mom has always been my biggest supporter. When I was young, she always encouraged me to enjoy the game, but to get better. I had a little goal in our house that I would always dunk on and break. She just kept buying me hoops every time I broke one. She kept putting the game in my life. I wouldn’t be here right now without her. She showed me unconditional love and support throughout my life.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although not as often publicly mentioned as his mother, James McMillan is part of the support system. And Chance credits with helping guide him through the game.

Now, Chance McMillan is ready for the pros, no doubt. But he’ll never forget who helped him get there. For him, it’s never just been about basketball; it is about family, loyalty, and the city that raised him. From backyard dribble moves to NBA dreams, this is just the beginning for Chance. And you can bet James and Judy will be cheering louder than anyone when he checks in for his first game.