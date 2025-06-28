Who Are Julian Reese’s Parents? All You Need to Know About Lakers Rookie’s Family & Background

One of the key reasons Maryland men’s basketball made its long-awaited return to the Sweet 16 was their dominance in the paint. And at the center of it all was senior forward Julian “Juju” Reese, a 6’9 double-double machine from Baltimore.

If his last name rings a bell, well, you are not alone. No, it’s not just because of his own rise in college hoops. But because Julian is the younger brother of Angel Reese. Angel helped LSU clinch a national championship in 2023 and now plays for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

But while Angel’s fame exploded on social media and across sports headlines, Julian quietly developed into a foundational piece for the Terrapins. Julian finished his senior season, averaging 13.3 points and 9.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, earning national recognition as one of the top rebounders in the country. He became just the second player in Maryland history to grab over 1000 rebounds in a career and one of only five to record 1400-plus points and over 900 rebounds. Over four seasons, he carved out a resume that is impossible to ignore and undeniably rooted in one thing: family.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Who is Julian Reese’s Father?

Julian’s father is Michael Reese, the man who passes on the hoop gene to him. A former Division I player, Michael began his college basketball journey at Boston College. Later, he transferred to Loyola University Maryland, where he became a standout performer. Known for his fire on the court, Michael did not just play; he competed. That competitive edge clearly did not skip a generation.

Although Michael and Julian’s mother is now separated, there is no question that Michael’s pedigree helped plant the seeds of basketball greatness early in Julian’s life. Michael also played professionally overseas, proving that this family basketball story goes far beyond March Madness.

Who is Julian Reese’s Mother?

Next on the list, let’s meet Angel Reese. Yes, Julian and Angel’s mom is also named Angel. But you will often hear her called “Big Angel” or “Mama Reese.” And if you thought it was just their father taking over the paint. Well, Mama Reese also played college ball at UMBC, or the University of Maryland. The Baltimore Sun once noted, “Angel Webb can do just about anything for the women’s basketball team at UMBC.”

And she did not stop at college. Big Angel went pro in Luxembourg, bringing intensity and IQ to the international game. After separating from Michael, she raised Julian and Angel largely as a single mother, instilling a strong work ethic and competitive fire in both her kids. It was watching her mom play in weekend leagues that inspired Angel Reese to take basketball seriously. And for Julian? He grew up under the same roof. Sharpening his game on the same driveway hoop where he and his sister turned sibling rivalry into elite-level training.

Who are Julian Reese’s Siblings?

Angel Reese, the older sister, WNBA star. Well, the self-proclaimed “Bayou Barbie” definitely needs no introduction. She is one of the most recognizable faces in women’s basketball right now. But long before she was a national champion at LSU and a top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, she was just Angel from Baltimore, Julian’s big sister, and backyard rival.

Born in May 2002, only a year before Julian, who was born in June 2003, the siblings grew up together. With both eventually starring at St. Frances Academy. They even overlapped at the University of Maryland for a brief time before Angel transferred to LSU and Julian stepped into a bigger role in College Park.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their relationship is built on competition and support. “Everything was always competitive with my younger brother,” Angel said to What’s Up? in an interview in March 2022. “We had a basketball court in front of our house, and it was always very competitive and intense. We played all the time together.” Likewise, Angel has been one of Julian’s loudest cheerleaders, often shouting him out on social media. After Maryland’s NCAA tournament exit, Angel posted a heartfelt “Proud of you!” on her Instagram story. You can feel the love and the fire that drives both siblings to be the best.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now Julian is not just “Angel’s little brother” anymore. He is a star in his own right. And the NBA is paying attention. On Friday, the news hit the headlines that the L.A. Lakers signed the undrafted free agent with a new contract. While no further information is available about the details of the contract, it is most likely an Exhibit 10 training camp contract. For the Reeses, this games runs deeper than stats. It is a family tradition.