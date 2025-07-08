Bradley Beal’s LA Move Clears Path for Surprise Name as Austin Reaves’ Lakers Future Gets Clarity

The NBA offseason never fails to stir up drama, and this summer, the Los Angeles Lakers are right back at the center of it all. The Lakers are on the hunt for reinforcements as they try to climb back into true championship contention. Rumors are swirling, and one name that’s now firmly on the radar: Bradley Beal. But while Beal’s potential arrival is making headlines, it’s the chain reaction behind the scenes that could reshape the Lakers’ roster in surprising ways. If Beal ends up in purple and gold, the fallout might open the door for a very unexpected addition, and could even signal a turning point in the team’s plans for Austin Reaves.

One week into free agency, and already the Lakers’ direction feels like it’s shifting. Beal’s buyout from the Phoenix Suns is gaining steam, and Los Angeles is reportedly one of the teams he’s considering. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, and Warriors are all on Beal’s short list. Meanwhile, the Lakers are in need of a scoring boost. But Beal isn’t the All-NBA talent he once was, but the key here isn’t whether Beal would help. It’s how he fits.

“I think if he were to join the Lakers he would have to be okay with coming off the bench,” as Lakers Talk host Andy Kamenetzky bluntly put it. “And in all honesty, if he’s not okay with coming off the bench, I would not offer him a contract if I’m the Lakers.” It’s a fair warning: Beal still sees himself as a starter, and putting him in a reserve role, especially on a roster already featuring Luka Doncic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But if Beal is willing to take on a different role, it might create a domino effect. And surprisingly, that domino could free up a spot in the rotation for a name fans haven’t seriously considered in years. Andy Kamenetzky said in the same segment, “If maybe the Lakers made some moves or say added Bradley Beal post buyout… maybe I could get into Simmons, but for the roster currently constructed, I don’t like it.”

AD

Once an All-NBA defender and perennial triple-double threat, Simmons has largely vanished from the spotlight. Injuries, a lack of offensive confidence, and poor fits in Brooklyn and LA, with the Clippers left him almost forgotten. But according to

The Athletic’s

Law Murray, he is now a free agent and looking for a contract above the league minimum.

He barely played during the Clippers’ short playoff stint and eventually fell out of the rotation entirely. Yet, the Lakers, who have taken low-risk swings before, could see him as a reclamation project. Beal’s arrival changes the roster makeup. Suddenly, Simmons, if healthy, becomes a defensively versatile bench piece. A wing defender who can run the second unit, rebound, and switch onto any position? That’s exactly what the Lakers need.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, the big question: what happens to Austin Reaves? The undrafted guard turned breakout star has quickly become a Lakers fan favorite and a fixture in their core. But he’s also entering the final year of his deal, and turned down a four-year, $89.2 million extension this offseason.

Which way is Reaves’ Lakers Future headed?

According to the Lakers Talk’s host, “The problem with Reaves right now if you’re looking to move him is that he’s in a walk year and he’s not going to sign an extension with the Lakers or anybody this offseason… He’s going to want to do it next offseason which makes him a flight risk.” So the Lakers are stuck in limbo. Trade him now and risk a fan revolt…or wait it out and risk losing him for nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists this past season while shooting nearly 38% from three. He proved he’s more than just a role player…he’s a legitimate third scoring option. But the presence of Luka Doncic changes everything. The February blockbuster that brought Doncic to LA signaled a new era. The front office wants flexibility, not long-term financial commitments to non-superstars. If Beal signs and takes even a partial starter role, it could mean Reaves is moved to the bench, or to another team entirely by the trade deadline.

The rumors about Reaves’ alleged discomfort playing with Doncic, which his agent has denied, and the extension standoff both point toward uncertainty. It’s not the kind of offseason splash fans were expecting, but it could quietly reshape LA’s outlook for 2025 and beyond. If Rob Pelinka plays it right, this could be the kind of under-the-radar summer that sets up something bigger, one way or another.