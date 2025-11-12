Mavs Nation Thanks Cooper Flagg’s Mom for Strong Message After Nico Harrison Firing

It finally happened, Patrick Dumont has officially fired Nico Harrison. The decision came after months of unrest that began back in February, shortly after the now-infamous Luka Doncic Anthony Davis trade. “Fire Nico” chants became the anthem of frustration inside the American Airlines Center, reaching a breaking point during the October 24, 2025, home game against the Wizards.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nico Harrison’s firing marks the end of a rocky era. Once hailed as a bold front-office visionary with a Nike pedigree, his image began to crumble after the Luka trade. He repeatedly defended his decision, insisting that “defense wins championships,” but Dallas’s 3–8 start this season spoke louder than any words. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis, the supposed cornerstone of the post-Luka rebuild, has spent more time on the injury list than on the court, missing six straight games with a left calf strain.

But amid the front-office chaos, a surprising voice emerged: Kelly Flagg, the mother of rookie phenom Cooper Flagg, who’s quickly become Dallas’s brightest hope since being drafted No. 1 overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly unknowingly stepped into the storm when she reposted a fan tweet that read:

“Cooper Flagg should not have to listen to ‘Fire Nico’ chants when a teammate of his is at the free-throw line. Nico Harrison will be a distraction until he’s fired. Get rid of him as soon as possible so we can move forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post, which was soon covered by The Athletic, immediately caught the attention of Mavericks fans, who interpreted it as Kelly’s subtle endorsement of Harrison’s firing. Within minutes, Mavericks Twitter was ablaze not with criticism, but celebration. Fans hailed her as an unexpected symbol of change in Dallas.

Kelly later clarified her intent, tweeting:

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Retweet wasn’t about firing Nico. It was about the fact that the fans were chanting during our free throws. Our guys had nothing to do with what went down. It’s done now, so we all need to move on. Hopefully, better days ahead.”

Her post, while meant to cool things down, only deepened fans’ affection for her. Many thanked her for standing up for the team’s focus and for indirectly signaling that it was time for the Mavs to turn the page. Her message offered a moment of calm and even humor amid the chaos.

Now, with Harrison officially gone, fans have hilariously decided to “thank” Kelly Flagg for her accidental leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans React to Kelly Flagg’s Message

The flood of fan responses showcased a perfect mix of humor, gratitude, and admiration, a true Mavs Nation classic.

One fan wrote, “S/O Kelly,” perfectly summing up the mood. Fans saw her as the unofficial face of the change they’d been demanding for months. Between Anthony Davis’s injuries and the Mavericks’ struggles, her timing felt poetic like a symbolic nudge that the team could finally move forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that was just the start. Another fan posted, “Don’t backtrack, fearless leader. We support you,” turning her clarification into a rally cry. The irony wasn’t lost on fans, who began jokingly dubbing her the “Fearless Leader of Mavs Nation.” Kelly’s calm reminder to focus on the players resonated deeply, especially since her son Cooper’s career-high 26 points in the loss to the Bulls were overshadowed by the relentless “Fire Nico” chants.

Imago Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks fans gather outside the arena before the game between the Dallas and the Houston Rockets to protest the Nico Harrison trade of former Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In the next wave of responses, fans expressed gratitude. One wrote, “Thank you!”, while another added, “Thank you for your contribution, Mrs. Flagg.” Many viewed her retweet as the final push that tipped the scales toward Harrison’s firing, even if that wasn’t her intent. Between humor and sincerity, fans united in celebrating the fresh start she seemed to represent.

And then came the wholesome energy that tied it all together. “We love you!” one supporter commented, embodying the collective warmth of a fanbase ready to heal. It’s rare for an NBA mom to go viral this way, not for controversy, but for calmness and timing that hit just right.

In one of the most unexpected turns of the Mavericks’ turbulent season, Kelly Flagg’s well-meaning tweet became a symbol of renewal for Dallas fans. Her message, “move on, focus on the game, and hope for better days,” now echoes as the team begins its post-Nico chapter. For Mavs Nation, it’s not just about who’s in the front office anymore; it’s about believing again. And for that, they’ve found an unlikely hero in Cooper Flagg’s mom.