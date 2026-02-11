“Disrespectful, Insensitive”: Stephen A. Smith Blasts Lakers Over LeBron, Austin Reaves Decision

What was supposed to be a marquee night at Crypto.com Arena quickly turned into a letdown for fans in attendance. A matchup featuring the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs instead became a showcase of empty seats on the Lakers’ bench, not star power on the floor.

LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka Dončić were all ruled out, leaving fans who paid premium prices with a stripped-down lineup against a Spurs team led by Victor Wembanyama. The reaction wasn’t limited to the crowd. It sparked a full-blown on-air rant from ESPN’s most outspoken voice.

Stephen A. Smith did not mince words when addressing the Lakers’ decision to rest their entire starting unit against San Antonio. Smith aimed his frustration squarely at head coach JJ Redick, criticizing the choice to sit LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Luka Dončić, Marcus Smart, and Deandre Ayton in the same game.

“A star came into the building in Tinseltown, and none of the stars for the Los Angeles Lakers, purple and gold, were in uniform, ready to play. That is disgraceful,” Smith said. “If you got LeBron James off, make sure somebody else is playing. If you got Austin Reaves off, make sure somebody else is playing. But then everybody? That is disrespectful, insensitive, and dismissive to the fans.”

For Smith, the issue wasn’t load management in isolation. It was the all-or-nothing nature of the decision on a night when fans expected at least one headliner to take the floor.

Smith stressed that fans invest far more than just money into the league. They invest time, loyalty, and emotional energy. When a visiting superstar like Wembanyama is available, he argued, the home team has a responsibility to meet that moment halfway.

According to Smith, widespread rest nights damage trust, hurt the league’s credibility, and force broadcasters to scramble to sell a product that no longer matches its billing. In his view, professionalism means competing whenever physically possible, especially in nationally relevant games.

From the Lakers’ perspective, the absences came after a physical back-to-back. Los Angeles had played Oklahoma City on Monday before hosting San Antonio on Tuesday.

LeBron James was managing left foot arthritis

Luka Dončić missed his third straight game with a left hamstring strain

Austin Reaves was sidelined with left calf soreness

Marcus Smart continued recovery from a right ankle issue

With the stars out, the Lakers turned to Kobe Bufkin, Luke Kennard, Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, and Jaxson Hayes. The result was a 136–108 loss, as San Antonio took full advantage of the depleted rotation.

LeBron James ineligible for 2026 All-Star games

One major point of confusion following the game centered around LeBron James and the All-Star Game. James’ absence does not make him ineligible for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. The league’s 65-game threshold applies to end-of-season awards such as MVP and All-NBA selections, not All-Star voting.

LeBron was already named an All-Star reserve earlier this year. While missing games affects availability and optics, it does not revoke his All-Star selection.

When active this season, James has averaged 21.8 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.7 rebounds across 35 appearances. His absence undeniably changed expectations for Tuesday night, but it did not erase his All-Star status.

In the end, fans didn’t just watch the Lakers lose. They watched a stripped-down version of a team they came to see at full strength. That, more than the final score, is what ignited Stephen A. Smith’s frustration.

The debate now stretches beyond one game. It’s about the balance between health, responsibility, and respect for the audience. And on this night in Los Angeles, Smith made it clear he believes the Lakers missed that balance entirely.