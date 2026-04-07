Jaylen Brown’s Atlanta Owner-GM Role Explained by NBA Legend Amid Black Representation Push

Beyond the hardwood, Jaylen Brown is building something bigger. The Boston Celtics star isn’t just chasing rings. He is also stacking ideas, ventures, and vision. Now, with Tracy McGrady, Brown is shining a light on a revolutionary move.

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Tracy McGrady revealed to ClutchPoints that Jaylen Brown is stepping into ownership, taking charge of Team Atlanta in his Ones Basketball League. Meanwhile, the five-time All-Star becomes the league’s first active NBA player to own and run a franchise. As a result, the Celtics wing now fuels a bold mission, pushing one-on-one basketball back onto the global streetball stage.

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Moreover, the 29-year-old Boston Celtics star grew up 20 miles from downtown Atlanta. Therefore, T-Mac feels that Jaylen Brown is the perfect choice to own and run the city’s OBL team.

McGrady said, “Jaylen is obviously a star in Boston, but he knows what makes Atlanta special. And he will be able to juggle helping pick his OBL squad with his playoff time.” He added, “They won’t conflict. They will really be complementary and will, again, show what a special leader he is.”

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At the same time, the Celtics star will join a dynamic lineup of owner-managers, including former NBA legends Vince Carter and Tim Hardaway Sr. The same list includes rapper Jadakiss and actor Larenz Tate. Now, McGrady intentionally tapped Black celebrities after he and Carter saw a gap in sports ownership. Their move came after buying a minority stake in the Buffalo Bills, aiming to amplify Black representation and influence in the sports world.

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Most importantly, other forms of basketball have been booming lately, with three-on-three becoming an Olympic sport and the women’s Unrivaled League gaining momentum. So, Tracy McGrady sees a chance to revive the classic one-on-one battles that define the game. He wants to bring basketball back to its roots, where individual skill, creativity, and streetball flair take center stage.

Well, the OBL has been on hiatus since 2022, but McGrady is back with the Battle of the Cities starting in May. Eight teams from eight cities will compete, each featuring three players. They’ll face off in intense one-on-one matchups, reigniting the global love for raw, competitive basketball.

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What makes Jaylen Brown an ideal fit for the league?

Before Tuesday, everyone knew about the seven Ones Basketball League owner/GMs. Jadakiss in New York, John Wall in Raleigh, Muggsy Bogues in Baltimore, Tim Hardaway Sr. in Miami, Quinn Cook in Washington DC, Larenz Tate in Chicago, and Vince Carter in Orlando. Now, the final spot goes to Jaylen Brown, representing Atlanta, 1-on-1 culture.

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Well, this is a great opportunity for Brown. He is stepping into a new role as a key ambassador for basketball and the culture Tracy McGrady wants to showcase globally. Celtics fans can relax. He won’t play in the league. However, once the season ends, JB might want to be a fixture at events.

Imago Mar 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a free throw against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Thus, following in the footsteps of WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, founders of Unrivaled League, Brown is getting in on the ground level of a project that celebrates one-on-one basketball. Most importantly, Brown is expanding his brand and supporting causes he believes in.

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Moreover, the Ones Basketball League ticks every box: working with respected peers, promoting the game, and fueling his passion. The only drawback? Fans won’t see him dominate one-on-one on the court.

Therefore, Jaylen Brown is stepping into a new era of basketball. He won’t play, but he will lead and inspire. JB is joining hands with Tracy McGrady’s motive of more Black representation. And it looks like the 29-year-old is ready to take his leadership to the next level.