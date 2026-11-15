$105M NBA Star Becomes “Available” for Trade as Rich Paul Seeks Solution for Dejounte Murray

Two early-season misfires in the Western Conference may be on a collision course leading to a major shake-up. Desperate to finally fill their glaring void at point guard, the Phoenix Suns have quietly made a $105 million guard available in trade talks. This has coincided with Rich Paul’s search for a landing spot to rescue Dejounte Murray from an increasingly messy situation in New Orleans.

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Chris Haynes reported that the Suns have made star guard Jalen Green available for trade. Green has struggled out of the gate, while the Suns’ three-guard rotation wth Green, Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks has sputtered. Haynes has connected Green and Murray in a potential Suns-Pelicans trade as well.

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“I’m told that he is available over there with the Phoenix Suns,” Haynes said of Green on NBA on Prime. “And we know that the Suns, all season long, you probably even go past this season. They’ve been in the market for a point guard.”

Connecting the Green news to Murray’s trade request, Haynes added, “Potentially Dejounte-Phoenix connection.”

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The Suns’ interest in a floor general is hardly new. They have been looking for a point guard to conduct the offense since trading away Chris Paul. This season, the three-guard lineup hasn’t worked. Green is a natural scoring guard, while Booker also needs the ball in his hands to flourish.

Green’s numbers reflect the difficulties he’s faced adjusting. He is averaging 11.8 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game in 11 games, a significant drop from the 17.8 points he averaged last season, albeit in just 32 appearances.

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His shooting has also been inconsistent. Green is shooting 41.9% from the field and 27% from the 3-point range. This brings his ability to contribute when off the ball under serious scrutiny.

Murray, meanwhile, offers a different skill set. The 2022 All-Star is a more natural point guard who can create for teammates, handle the ball, and bring defensive experience to the backcourt. Phoenix has reportedly registered interest in him, making Green a potential trade piece as the Suns look to address a need that has followed them into the new season.

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But Murray’s availability is rooted in a much bigger problem in New Orleans. The guard’s relationship with the Pelicans has seemingly reached a breaking point after a difficult start to the campaign.

New Orleans is 4-10, while Murray has averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game in nine appearances. The Pelicans have gone just 1-8 in games he has played, compared with a 3-2 record without him.

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The frustration spilled onto social media following New Orleans’ 145-111 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Murray responded to criticism of his performance from a Pelicans podcast account, questioning the team’s offensive execution and suggesting that outsiders did not understand what was happening internally.

“You have no f***ing clue what we dealing with,” he wrote in one since-deleted response. He also urged people to ask players individually how they felt about the situation.

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In another post, responding to the Pelicans’ better record without him, Murray suggested that “sabotage” was taking place behind the scenes. Murray subsequently deleted those posts.

The following day, the situation took a decisive turn. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Murray wanted out of New Orleans and that his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, and Pelicans officials had begun working toward a resolution.

Injuries have disrupted Murray’s time in New Orleans. After arriving from Atlanta in 2024, he broke his hand in his Pelicans debut and later suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in January 2025. He has appeared in only 54 games for the franchise across more than two seasons, making it difficult for the Pelicans to get a better return.

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A potential Green-Murray deal could therefore offer both franchises a chance to address their immediate concerns. Phoenix would get the traditional point guard it has been seeking, while New Orleans could acquire a younger scoring guard with significant upside. The Suns have also been linked to a projected Booker-Murray trade.

Green’s contract, which has a 2027-28 player option worth $36 million, also makes him a plausible centerpiece in discussions. Furthermore, the Pelicans would have to determine whether he fits alongside their existing backcourt plans.

There is, however, no confirmation that a trade has been agreed upon or that Green would be the only player involved.

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Phoenix may also prefer to remain patient before making a major roster move, and New Orleans will have to weigh its options carefully.